Coppell residents have plenty of activities to keep themselves occupied this week and weekend with shows, networking events and crafting classes. Take a look at the events offered to help finalize your activity schedule.
Solar Car and Truck Show
This weekend from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Time Machine Car Shows hosts Coppell’s Solar Car and Truck Show. The event will be a full class show with 28 Great Classics and 7 Best of Show awards. There will be a variety of raffle prizes, food and vendors and proceeds will benefit the Coppell High School Solar Program. Registration for the event is from 1 to 3 p.m. and there is a $20 registration fee.
Craft Casual: Decorative Plate
Join the Cozby Library and Community Commons for a crafting session to create decorative plates. At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the community can join guest instructor Sharon Martin to learn the art of reverse decoupage using tissue paper and glue. All supplies for the event will be provided for attendees to create their own decorative plate to take home. This program is open to adults age 18 and up and registration is required, which can be found on the library’s website.
Coppell Chamber Golf Classic
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Golf Classic 2022 this Tuesday, Sept. 27 starting at 8 a.m. at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine. The purpose of this event is to encourage business community members to build relationships and make connections in a non-business setting. More information on the event can be found on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce’s website.
The Miracle Worker
It’s opening weekend for “The Miracle Worker” presented by Theatre Coppell in the Wheelice Wilson, Jr. Theatre. Starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 30, locals can enjoy a theatre production of the play by William Gibson based on Helen Keller’s 1903 autobiography. Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $19 for seniors and students. There will be several other productions throughout Oct. on the 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15, with each show starting at 8 p.m.
Gazillion Bubble Show
The Gazillion Bubble Show is coming to the Coppell Arts Center, featuring high-impact special effects, laser lighting and interactive performances to keep the audience entertained. The Bubble Show has established itself as the longest running off-broadway family sensation and is a 75-minute performance with no intermission. The show runs on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 and tickets can be purchased on the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.