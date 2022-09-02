Farmer’s markets and live music seem to be the trend this week with several opportunities for the residents to immerse themselves in the Coppell community.
Coppell locals have the opportunity to see the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Coppell Arts Center this upcoming Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Hall, the orchestra will be performing a wide variety of uplifting music, likely to have something for everyone. Featured artists include Franz Schubert, Garbiela Lena Frank, Felix Mendolsshon and Zoltán Kodály, conducted by Maurice Cohn. For those interested in attending, tickets for the event are $25.
For residents looking to support the local community, the Coppell Farmers Market continues its weekly display of vendors on Saturday, Sept. 10. Locals often sell a wide variety of healthy food, including organic eggs, artisan breads and other specialty products. This is the perfect opportunity for the community to come together and support neighbors and friends.
Looking to sharpen your writing skills? If you saw the story about the Coppell Writer’s Group and are interested, the next meeting is this Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. Everyone is welcome and facilitators will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources to inspire attendees.
If you’re looking to occupy your weekend with live music, Damn Tall Buildings will be performing at the Coppell Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 9. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Hall. The band specializes in bluegrass music with influences of swing, ragtime and jazz, and incorporates instruments such as the violin, banjo, guitar and upright bass. Tickets for the show are $30 and the doors open 1 hour prior to the performance.
Every Thursday evening on the border of Coppell and Dallas, the Sound at Cypress Waters features the open-air market, Farmer’s Market at the Sound. This event features vendors who specialize in food and produce, as well as artisans and crafters. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and free to the community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.