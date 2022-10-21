Election File Photo
MIHAI BARBU

With election day approaching, it’s important to know what exactly you will be voting on. The City of Coppell will hold a special election covering two propositions on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know before election day.

What is Proposition A?

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments