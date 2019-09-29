Tim and Abigail Holland are the lead pastors of LifeChurch Central. The two were married in 1997 and are have five children – four daughters and a son. Tim said his vision for LifeChurch is to build a church full of disciples of Jesus Christ that are passionate in worship, grounded in the Bible and that have a heart for their local community and other nations of the world. Tim and Abigail are also the pastors of Iglesia Mundo de Fe, a Spanish-speaking congregation of 1,500 attendees. The two recently celebrated 10 years of service as lead pastors of the church.
How long have you been lead pastors?
Abigail and I have been Lead Pastors of LifeChurch Central since its founding in October of 2010. We became lead pastors of Mundo de Fe, our Spanish language service, in September of 2009.
How did you end up in this role?
Before being Lead Pastors of LifeChurch, we were lead pastors of Mundo de Fe for over a year. We now pastor both congregations under the umbrella of LifeChurch - Mundo de Fe. Before becoming lead pastors of LifeChurch - Mundo de Fe, we served as Music Pastors since 1998, one year after getting married in 1997.
What challenges do you face as lead pastors?
One challenge we face as lead pastors is letting people in the Coppell community know that we aren’t just a “Spanish church.” In July of 2010, we purchased what was formerly known as the Everybody Fits building to the west of Wells Fargo Bank and Taco Bell and the north of the Sprouts Shopping Center. At the time of the purchase, we had not started LifeChurch yet. So many people in the community know that we are here, but think that there is only a Spanish language service. We are excited about what God is doing and the growth we have experienced since we started LifeChurch!
What’s the most rewarding part of the job?
The most rewarding part of the job is seeing people find hope. Never before has our world needed hope, joy, peace and love as much as we do right now. Seeing a person find hope makes all the hard work of pastoring worth it. Whether it’s the story of a man who battled alcoholism for 40 years and now is six years sober or a couple that was on the verge of divorce now happily married again, seeing lives changed by finding hope in the good news of God’s love is an amazing experience.
How long does it take you to prepare for a sermon?
The preparation process for a sermon is a little different every time. Many times I have a thought that I ponder for weeks at a time. I read books, commentaries and articles on a particular subject that I am going to preach about. That process varies greatly in length depending on the subject matter. The actual final preparation phase of my sermon prep is usually about 10 hours. It is in those 10 hours that I do my best to transfer intangible thoughts and feelings into tangible takeaways for people. I try to leverage technology whenever possible. So instead of a traditional pulpit with a Bible that only I can see, I use a television on a stand next to me in the center of the platform where I display scriptures that I am reading and major points that I am making. This gives me the ability to highlight key phrases and point out specific things to the church audience with the hope of God’s Word coming alive and “jumping off of the page.”
What’s one sermon or serious you enjoyed teaching?
The series I am doing right now on the “Armor of God” from Ephesians 6 has been so much fun! We are using two visuals to illustrate this awesome passage. The first one is the obvious ancient Roman illustration that inspired the Apostle Paul to draw the analogies of shields and helmets to important aspects of our faith. But we also made a bit more modern application to this armor. The day we launched the series was the start of the NFL regular season. So I had one of our awesome youth, Lincoln, come out on the stage and put on each part of his high school football uniform and pads. I hope that each time people watch a Cowboys game they will be reminded of things like Truth, Faith and Salvation.
How do you hope to see the church grow in the upcoming years?
Every pastor wants the church to grow. But what interests me most is opening the door to people who have never been “religious” or church attenders to understand that a “real" relationship with God, not religion, helps “real” people with “real” life. We don’t use gimmicks or over the top stage props to try to entertain people into a relationship with God, we try to be “real.” Second, many people have had bad experiences with the church. While no church is perfect, we strive to form a healthy community of faith where people will be loved, accepted and appreciated. Finally, as Coppell and the Metroplex continue to grow, we gladly welcome people who are just moving to the area and looking for a new church home!
In your opinion, what’s a need in the community that should be addressed?
I think our communities are facing two major issues. On an individual basis, there are so many people struggling with mental health issues, anxiety and depression. Not only do I think the church cannot keep quiet as people suffer in silence, but the Gospel, that’s a fancy way of saying “Good News,” is a source of joy, hope and comfort. The second issue that concerns me is the divisiveness we see in society. Whether its racism or never before seen political vitriol, we desperately need to find points of unity and understand the intrinsic value of each person. We are God’s creation. And He has a plan and love for each and every person. Church is God’s way of bringing communities together into common ground. One of the things I love about LifeChurch is that we have so many different races represented in our church. That’s the way it should be!
How did you two discover your faith?
Although I was raised in a church environment, it was very important for me to have my own faith experience. I would never suggest that someone become a Christian just because their parents are Christians. The faith journey should be a personal decision by every individual. I still remember being a 6-year-old boy and making a decision to give my life to Christ. I remember deciding to be water baptized when I was 8 years old. When I was 14, I was in a church service in a moment of worship and had a vision of myself in the future preaching from a platform to multitudes of people. When I was 20, I saw that vision become a reality as I ministered on a trip to Nicaragua. I had slowly forgotten about the vision I had six years prior, but that night it flashed before my eyes and I was reminded of the vision that God had given me. It was like a divine “déjà vu.”
What’s one point in your life when you had to depend on your faith?
There have been several moments in my life where I have had to rely on my faith. Some of those moments have been shared with our church body in moments where we needed God to open a door like he did with the purchase of our current building. God did amazing miracles and opened unimagined doors for very real things like obtaining the financing that we needed. But on a way more personal level, I’ve had to rely on my faith to get me through some tough times. One of those was when my wife had a miscarriage. We both loved the idea of being parents, so to go through that was very tough. But we leaned on our faith. We are now the proud parents of five awesome kids, four girls and a boy, ranging from ages 21 to 8 years old. Another key moment where my own faith was tested was losing my sister Kami to a brain tumor in 2015. My sister and I always had a very special bond and close relationship. That was extremely tough, but I leaned on the faith and hope and peace that I have shared with others for so many years.
