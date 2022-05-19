Coppell's farmers market is a destination for residents on a Saturday morning. Throughout the entire year, residents can find vendors in the pavilion selling locally sourced produce and meats, among other goods.
Here are six things to know about Coppell's farmers market with Tiffany Anderson, Coppell Parks and Recreation's community engagement manager.
When did the farmers market first start in Coppell?
The farmers market has been around for a while. We made the official move to the farmers market pavilion in Old Town back in 2014. That's been about eight years. Prior to that, it was in a different location. It originally started in 2003.
How has attendance for the farmers market changed over time?
It's always been popular. We saw how popular it was even eight years ago while we were developing the Old Town area and thinking about having the pavilion and green space out there. Since it's moved, it's become even more of a destination, even in more recent years. Pre COVID and during COVID, it remained open throughout the pandemic. It's won many awards like "Best Suburban Farmers Market" from D Magazine, it receives a lot of local recognition as one of the best farmers markets in the area.
Where do the vendors come from?
They're very local. They're not all from Coppell, but they do have to be within a certain radius of the market to be considered as a vendor. I believe applicants must be within 150 miles. They're all extremally local vendors. Nobody is really out of state or any other region. It's open to farmers and ranchers who grow and raise their products in the North Texas area.
Who are some of the top vendors in the farmers market?
We've had a lot of people that will come for their favorite vendors, but we have a lot of well-loved vendors. The market operates weekly year-round from April through the end of the year. The first three months, it operated biweekly. Most recently, since we've had the Embry Family Farms, Sundance Gardens, Bishop Hill Farm Flowers -- they are Coppell based, Be Spiced, and we have all kinds of other venders who sell organic products and grass-fed meats, all that kind of stuff.
How has the farmers market enhanced economic development for Old Town?
It's definitely a draw for Old Town. If you visit Old Town on a Saturday morning, it's hopping for sure. It brings people to the old town area in addition to the Arts Center and other businesses there too. It has been a benefit to the area for sure.
What has been the community's feedback on the farmers market?
We hear positive feedback on the farmers market all the time, especially that Coppell residents love having a place to go locally and get fresh produce and meats as well as the artisanal breads. They love having something like that in Coppell that is recognized as a great market. We always get a lot of great feedback on that. Sometimes the market will have other activities planned like a small learning garden that's right near that pavilion so our market volunteers will educate kids on how to grow their own garden and how to take care of plants. There is a great playground for kids. During the summer, our interactive fountain is on. It's just a great place for families -- something to do and something to keep everyone engaged and having fun.
