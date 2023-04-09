Coppell Independent School District’s Intervention Services Department focuses on maximizing outcomes by ensuring equal access to high level learning opportunities for students with dyslexia, in special education, or who have a disability.
Learn more about the opportunities that the intervention services team at Coppell ISD offers its students to succeed while in high school and after graduation from Stephanie Flores, Coppell ISD’s executive director of intervention services.
Tell me a little bit about yourself and your role as executive director of intervention services.
“I have been in this role for — this is my fourth year and I have worked in education for 20 years in some capacity between general education teacher, and special education. I was an educational diagnostician and an administrator. So, in a lot of different roles that led me here. The Intervention Services Department in Coppell ISD supports special education, section 504, dyslexia and early childhood pre-K and so… I support campus teams, educators, paraprofessionals, evaluation staff, our therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, pretty much anybody who works with children with disabilities, falls under intervention services.”
What would you say is your favorite part about what you do?
“I love the people I work with and I love making connections. So, my favorite part of the job is really partnering with campus teams and families to make sure that we are providing what a learner needs, that's individual to them. We do an event called ‘Coffee and Connections’ and we meet at George in Coppell and we do a lot of training. But this is not training at all, it's really just coming together and we invite all parents that have kids with disabilities or in special education to come and just meet and share a cup of coffee and get to know each other and make connections. It might be that the two parents have children on the same campus and so we might introduce them to each other, or they have one a Mockingbird that is going to be at East next year, and so we know that that parent’s at East, and so connecting with them, what to expect and what their experience has been and that has just been fantastic, not only for our parents, but also for our staff to to make those connections.”
Going off of that, what are some other ways that the department helps support its special education students?
“We partner early on with our MTSS or intervention on the campuses. For example, we have behavior specialists that work with our campuses to help educators figure out how to support learners who may be having difficulty in class, or exhibiting problem behavior. They work alongside the educators. When an evaluation is being completed, we have a multidisciplinary team. We get input and feedback from teachers, principals, and parents and then there's lots of different evaluators that might take part in the evaluation. Once a learner is identified as having a disability and needs special education services, then we put together an individualized plan and that plan includes goals that are based on the child's specific areas of need and then those goals are tracked throughout the year to make sure that they're making progress, that they have the support they need. We have accommodations that are in place for them to give them access to the curriculum or access to their environment and all the educators who work with a child with one of these plans, whether it's a IEP or Section 504 plan, they have access to that information and implement the plan as it applies to their classroom.”
What about life after graduation? What are some ways CISD supports special education students when it comes to going to college or entering the workforce?
“So it might be hard to believe but we start talking about and thinking about transition services as early as age three and we have opportunities for parents, we let them know about different lists that they can be on to get services later on and some of these lists have years and years of waitlist and so if it's a 12-year waitlist, we want them to know as soon as possible, what steps they need to take to get on that list for support after high school. We work with our Transition Specialists that meet with parents and with the learners to talk about goals related to post-secondary outcomes. Every learner has goals for transition or post-secondary outcome by age 13 and so that's when we start looking at, you know, are we thinking college? Are there things that we need to do to get ready for college? And what can we do to support that, make sure that we're getting the right classes, the right number of credits and if they are more interested in entering the workforce, then what skills and support are we giving during the school day? We have different classes that support post-secondary employability. We have opportunities for learners to do work-based learning in the community and we also have a program designed for learners who maybe they have finished their high school credits, but they're not quite ready to exit with their IEP and so they need some additional support. Typically, these students are between the ages of 18 and 22 and so we have a specific program designed for them and their needs and that one is also individualized, based on their preferences based on what their interest is and so if we know that a learner is very interested in a certain type of work, then we will seek out opportunities for them to practice those skills to learn on the job to generalize those skills from one setting to another, so that they are ready for the workforce.”
What are some main goals that the intervention services team has for the future of the department?
“I myself am very goal oriented. IEP implementation is always a big goal of ours to make sure that we're offering consistent services across the district and that everybody has good training on how to implement each individual IEP. We also have goals around parent training and parent connection, making sure that the process is really accessible to parents. Sometimes special education because there's so much law involved, and there's so many processes that are required, and timelines and due dates and things like that, it can be pretty cumbersome to parents. So one of our department goals is to kind of break down those barriers and be more accessible to parents as we walk alongside them through this process and then the third goal is around cultural responsiveness and specifically with our evaluations, making sure that our evaluations that we're completing, that we are being culturally responsive to the needs of the diverse community.”
Do you have anything else that you'd like to share that you think would be helpful for our readers to know?
“Really just how dedicated and passionate the educators are that I work with. I'm just amazed every day and in Coppell, we talk about our core values and I just cannot understate how passionate and thoughtful our educators, and our evaluation staff are when it comes to making sure that learners get what they need.”
To learn more about intervention services at Coppell ISD, visit www.coppellisd.com/interventionservices.
