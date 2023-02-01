Deputy City Manager.jpeg

Last week, Kent Collins was selected by the City of Coppell to serve as the new Deputy City Manager.

This is not Collins first role with Coppell since he has served as the city’s Director of Public Works since 2018 and he has worked for various organizations in the state of Texas including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and the Town of Flower Mound.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

