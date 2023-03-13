Veronika Orzolek

Coppell sophomore goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek made 11 saves in a 3-0 playoff-clinching win for the Cowgirls over Flower Mound from Buddy Echols Field on Monday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

With a playoff berth on the line Monday, Coppell sophomore goalie Veronika Orzolek picked the perfect time to have one of the best games of her high school soccer career.

Whether it was a diving save to slow a redirection off the foot of Flower Mound sophomore Jalen Chaney or an aggressive play made several yards away from the net, Orzolek was on her game. Orzolek made 11 saves to lift the Cowgirls to a 3-0 victory over the Lady Jaguars from Buddy Echols Field.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments