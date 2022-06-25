Residents are invited form 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 to celebrate with Riverside Church. A live concert, light shows, face painting, balloon animals, family games and other activities will be available at the Sound to help families celebrate a sensory-sensitive Independence Day.
Coppell community members have found a new way to celebrate Independence Day.
Rhonda Cullum, a children’s minister at Coppell’s Riverside Church, has partnered with Marci Parish at The Sound at Cypress Waters to hold the city’s first-annual sensory sensitive July 4 celebration.
Residents are invited form 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 to celebrate with Riverside Church. A live concert, light shows, face painting, balloon animals, family games and other activities will be available at the Sound to help families celebrate a sensory-sensitive Independence Day.
“We wanted to be sensitive to the needs of residents with special needs in the area, whether they be kids with special needs, veterans or others who don't do well with the loud banging of fireworks on the Fourth of July,” Cullum said. “We wanted something for them and their families, where they can come out and enjoy the evening. They can still have the light show experience, just not with the loud fireworks.”
While turnout is unknown, Cullum said the event has seen lots of engagement on social media. Whether small or large, Cullum said she hopes to host the event in future years.
“Hopefully we'll be able to continue this,” she said. “Maybe it'll even get bigger. Who knows?”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
