As summer draws near and schools close their normal session, the Coppell Parks and recreation department has multiple events lined up for families to stay active during the summer months.
Here are three main events highlighted by Coppell Parks and Recreation's Tiffany Anderson.
Celebrate Coppell
Celebrate Coppell is the city’s biggest summer event complete with firework shows, live music, parades, parties and more, Anderson said.
Coppell’s kickoff event for its Independence Day celebration will be Party in the Park. Attendees will be able to gather at Andy Brown East Park from 6-10 p.m. on July 2 to see performances by the Emerald City Band and Prophets and Outlaws on the main stage. The field will also have outdoor games for attendees including a beanbag toss, giant Jenga and more.
“It's always a fun, community building event,” Anderson said.
Food trucks will also be available at Coppell’s Party in the Park.
Coppell will hold its Parade down Parkway at 9 a.m. July 4. Local groups will have a chance to celebrate Independence Day with decorated floats and vehicles travelling through Coppell.
The parade will begin at Samuel Boulevard before proceeding west on Parkway Boulevard. It will end at Town Center.
Intersections along the parade route will be closed prior to the parade and remain closed until all parade entries have passed.
Applications to be in the parade will be open from May 23 through June 24.
Summer reading club
The Cozby Library and Community Commons will have its summer reading club, aimed to keep kids engaged in reading throughout the summer months. Young readers will be able to participate between May 21 and July 31.
A kickoff event will be held at Coppell’s Town Center Plaza where kids will be able to sign up for the summer reading club. Prizes will be awarded for all ages for completing 10, 20 and 30 days of reading. Children and teen reading programs will begin June 6.
A variety of other events will be held at the Cozby Library throughout the summer to keep kids active while out of school.
Coppell Arts Center
The Coppell Arts Center will host a variety of shows and concerts for residents throughout the summer.
Anderson highlighted an upcoming show called “Briefcase Blues,” which will feature tributes to the Blues Brothers.
“It's really fun with a lot of interaction,” Anderson said. “It's a high energy show.”
In addition to its theatrical productions, concerts, art and magic shows, Anderson said the Coppell Arts Center will also hold a series of craft classes called “Make and Take.” The classes are open to kids aged 3-12 years old and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturdays of each month from July through September.
