Friends of Coppell Nature Park received a proclamation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, celebrating the organization’s 20 years. The Junior Master Naturalists program — the 2022-2023 class is pictured — is just one of the many offerings that Coppell Nature Park offers the community.
Earthfest is one of the many events held at Coppell Nature Park and the Biodiversity Education Center. This year’s Earthfest offered the community a chance to learn about sustainability and enjoy what the park has to offer.
The Biodiversity Education Center, which offers environmental education programs to the community in partnership with Coppell ISD, Keep Coppell Beautiful, Dallas College North Lake Campus, and Friends of Coppell Nature Park.
Friends of Coppell Nature Park received a proclamation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, celebrating the organization’s 20 years. The Junior Master Naturalists program — the 2022-2023 class is pictured — is just one of the many offerings that Coppell Nature Park offers the community.
Courtesy of Coppell Community Experiences
Earthfest is one of the many events held at Coppell Nature Park and the Biodiversity Education Center. This year’s Earthfest offered the community a chance to learn about sustainability and enjoy what the park has to offer.
Courtesy of James Corneas
The Biodiversity Education Center, which offers environmental education programs to the community in partnership with Coppell ISD, Keep Coppell Beautiful, Dallas College North Lake Campus, and Friends of Coppell Nature Park.
The Friends of Coppell Nature Park have carved a legacy over the past two decades, creating a haven of natural beauty, education and recreation to citizens of Coppell.
Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit organization, the Friends of Coppell Nature Park have turned a vision into a reality that continues to flourish. The organization's roots trace back to a group of like-minded individuals seeking to give back to their community.
“We wanted to do something that was beneficial for the community, and so the concept of the nature park came back up,” said Betsy Wilcox, one of the founding members. “It had been discussed a few years before that and there was some property that had been designated — that was in 1987 — but it felt kind of parched… It was part of the city’s Get Connected program, and so the idea of a nature park came out of that, and they looked all over town and it seemed like Wagon Wheel would be a good place since it had restrooms, it had parking and trails.”
The idea resonated with the community, and through Friends of Coppell Nature Park’s dedication, the organization evolved into the creation and growth of the Coppell Nature Park.
Vonita White, another founding member and the first president of the organization, emphasized the partnership between the city, the school and the Friends of Coppell Nature Park, which played a crucial role in transforming the land into a thriving 66-acre nature park.
"All of those trails were cut by boy scouts, as part of their Eagle Scout project. It has been a wonderful partnership," she said.
As the park evolved, the focus expanded beyond trails and conservation efforts. The organization's commitment to education led to the establishment of the Biodiversity Education Center, a facility dedicated to offering environmental education programs to the community.
“I was fortunate enough to help cut the ribbon when we opened the Biodiversity Education Center in 2013,” Wilcox said. “I was president of the board of directors those two years, and that was remarkable. It surpassed every dream.”
Over the years, the Friends of Coppell Nature Park have left a mark on the community. Through trail maintenance, guided hikes and environmental education classes, they've reached thousands of adults and children, making nature accessible to all. Wilcox, a former teacher, said she enjoyed “getting kids interested in nature, making them excited about being there."
As the Friends of Coppell Nature Park celebrate their 20th anniversary, the group remains steadfast in their mission. White said that their primary purpose is to continue trail maintenance and serve as stewards for the park.
Another goal for the future is getting the younger generation involved with the Coppell Nature Park through volunteering and serving on the Friends of Coppell Nature Park Board of Directors.
“If there's anyone that really has a love for nature, and values community service, they can contact Friends of Coppell Nature Park and we'll explain to them what it means to be a board member,” White said.
Board members go through a brief orientation and then go on to support the park.
Friends of Coppell Nature Park received a proclamation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, celebrating the organization’s 20 years, and Coppell Mayor Wes Mays encouraged everyone to visit the Biodiversity Education Center and Coppell Nature Park to celebrate the legacy of dedication, growth and community.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.