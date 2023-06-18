Step outdoors and volunteer to help maintain and restore the Coppell Nature Park or take a trip to the Coppell Arts Center to watch live music. There’s plenty to do this week in Coppell, so take a look at five things to do the week of June 18.
Storytime at Coppell Heritage Park
The Coppell Historical Museum is hosting a free storytime this summer. A historical book will be read at each storytime followed by an activity. Families will also be able to tour the building. This week’s activity will be on Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coppell Heritage Park. Visit coppellhistoricalsociety.org for more information.
June Paint & Sip: Coastal Lighthouse
Paint & Sips are a fun way to create memories and masterpieces. Please bring your friends or significant other to wine up and then wind down during one of the Coppell Arts Center’s two-hour painting classes. This week’s activity is on June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center Reception Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at www.coppellartcenter.org.
Coppell Nature Park Restoration Project
Learn about prairie ecology and the importance of its preservation, while helping with maintenance and restoration tasks at the Biodiversity Education Center on Thursday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring plenty of drinking water. Register through the City of Coppell’s online volunteer system. This program is free of charge and is open to participants ages 16 and older.
EcoExplorer
Drop in during visiting hours every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to learn about the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Nature Park, and the seasonal programs offered at the BEC. While you’re there, learn about the local environment through self-guided activities and interactive resources. Then, take what you learn out on the trails to become true EcoExplorers.
The Hit Men: Classic Rock Supergroup
Relive Rock’s greatest hits with The Hit Men at the Coppell Arts Center on June 24 at 7 p.m. In this Ultimate Rock Concert, The Hit Men share their first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform classic hits you know and love… “Layla,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and many more… just the way you remember them. Tickets can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.