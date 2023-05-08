The Coppell girls golf team is bound for the Class 6A state tournament for the third consecutive season, and senior Rylie Allison has been a huge contributor on all three teams.
Allison would like nothing better than to help the Cowgirls to place in the top three for the first time before she graduates from Coppell and enrolls at SMU.
Coppell has received strong team play overall over the first two postseason events. The Cowgirls won the District 6-6A tournament by 29 strokes and finished in second place in the Region I-6A tournament after a close battle with Southlake Carroll. Allison shot 158 at the district tournament to finish in a two-way tie for fifth place.
The Class 6A state tournament is set for May 15-16 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
But long before Allison competed in the state tournament for the first time, she was an aspiring gymnast. She competed in gymnastics for nine seasons and dreamed of being an NCAA Div. I gymnast.
However, a major injury derailed her career. Allison was doing a front twist and landed wrong. She fractured two lower vertebrae and also suffered two herniated discs in her lower back.
“It was pretty bad,” she said. “For first couple of days, I couldn’t breathe without having back spasms. Sleeping was hard. But it was something that I knew would take a while to heal. When I decided I couldn’t do gymnastics anymore, it was a shock.”
Wanting to move on to the next chapter of her life, she took up golf based on suggestions by her father, John, and family friends. Allison joined Coppell’s golf team and spent her freshman year on junior varsity before being promoted to varsity her sophomore season, and she hasn’t looked back.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Allison chats about her injury, what she likes about golf, making the state tournament, her teammates and head coach, and reveals her future plans.
SLM: How tough was it for you to know after the injury that you couldn’t do gymnastics again?
RA: It was pretty tough to know that everything that you know disappears overnight. I woke up one morning and was like, "What do I do now?" My whole identity was gone. But definitely golf helped me to transition to a new chapter in my life.
SLM: What was it about golf that convinced you that it was the best sport to take up?
RA: It’s a sport for life and not a lot of sports are like that, which is special. Then, a couple of family friends got me into it, and my dad really wanted me to play because it was something that we could do together. Slowly, I fell in love with it as I got better.
My dad, John, told me that golf is a mind game, just like gymnastics. It’s mental. It just strengthens you as a person more than any sport, individual or as a team. You kind of get the best of both worlds, and it is something that you can do for life. It’s a really special game.
SLM: Congrats on making the state tournament for the third consecutive season. What were the first two times for you like there? And how much will that experience bode well for you this time around?
RA: Definitely my first time at state, I was so nervous walking in because everyone was older, especially with me being a sophomore and one of the youngest players on the team. There was pressure and you felt like that you had to live up to it.
Now as a senior with three freshmen on the team, me and Kirstin Angosta are the leaders of the team and we have to step up to make sure that they’re not feeling that nervous. It’s really about everyone. It’s not about you. And I’m just excited because it’s our last tournament and their first. We’re all just really excited to go out there and do our best.
SLM: What has impressed you about the way that freshmen Alicia Bellendir, Nethra Sheri and Riya Bapna have played?
RA: Everything. We’re so blessed to have them come in because we weren’t sure if anyone was going to come in and replace the production that we had from last year’s senior class. They’ve showed up every single tournament and we’re putting up even better scores than last year. And they’re so mature. They’re always so mature. They’re always trying to get better and they’re always asking questions. Even after I leave, I’m excited to see what they can do.
SLM: What do you think is the potential for Coppell at the state tournament?
RA: I think it’s definitely possible, if we all play well at the right time like we know we can, that we can place first, second or third. We’ve been working hard.
SLM: What has Coppell head coach Gary Beyer meant to you?
RA: He’s amazing. He’s one of the best coaches that I could ask for because he’s not just a coach and mentor, but he’s become a really good friend and has been there for me all throughout my high school career. We’ve gotten so much closer. I don’t think there are a lot of coaches that have poured so much into our athletes as he has. We’re really lucky to have him.
SLM: What are your future plans?
RA: I’m going to SMU and I’m majoring in accounting, so I’m going to be on the business side of things. Golf is a huge part of the business world. As a woman who plays golf, I’m excited about the opportunities that will unfold there.
