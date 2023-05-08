Rylie Allison Coppell

Coppell senior Rylie Allison will compete in the Class 6A state tournament for the third consecutive season.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Coppell girls golf team is bound for the Class 6A state tournament for the third consecutive season, and senior Rylie Allison has been a huge contributor on all three teams.

Allison would like nothing better than to help the Cowgirls to place in the top three for the first time before she graduates from Coppell and enrolls at SMU.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments