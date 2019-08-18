At 24 years old, Nicole Gabehart is the Souls4Souls regional donation center manager for Texas. With a branch operating out of Coppell, Souls4Souls is a nonprofit aimed at creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Gabehart said she’s always had a heart for giving back and making a difference so when the opportunity came up she didn’t hesitate to jump on board. When she has a moment to spare, Gabehart enjoys taking hikes with her dog and spending time with her family.
How did you get involved with the organization?
I grew up being a supporter of Souls4Souls. I traveled to Haiti last summer with my Dad and our CEO, Buddy Teaster. After we traveled, I was currently working for a marketing agency, and I knew this is not where I’m supposed to be at all. I always knew I end up in a nonprofit. When I came back home, I quit my job and two weeks later, I got a call from Buddy saying ‘hey we weren’t going to open up Texas until January, but how would you feel if we went ahead and opened it?’ We had the warehouse space, and we just launched it.
What is your position and what do you do in that role?
I’m the regional donation center manager for the state of Texas. Anytime anyone in the state who wants to host a drive, wants to do a campaign in stores, registers, sends an inquiry through our website or anything Texas related comes to me. I do all the outreach too for Texas, and I also run our systems in the warehouse with loads going in and out.
Do you enjoy the job?
I love it. It’s cool because you get to be an entrepreneur on your own while also supporting a great cause.
Did you expect to have such a large role in at a young age?
I never really thought about it like that. I always knew I was going to do big things. My dad always told me since I was little to ‘go out and change the world,’ and I genuinely took that to heart. I think if you love it, and if you are passionate about it you can be just as good at it as a 30 year old. It’s cool to be in this position so young because that just gives me more of a chance to grow.
Do you see yourself doing this for a long time?
I see myself here for a while. There’s a lot of potential for growth.
What challenges do you face on the job?
The hardest part is getting people to commit to their shoe drives. The hardest thing for me is getting shoes in and bringing awareness that we’re here.
What drives you to give back?
I think it comes down to our values as a company, but I also grew up travelling a lot. When I was a junior in high school, I went to India for my first mission trip, and I’ve always had the heart for it. I enjoy feeling like what I do every day is actually making a difference. That was the hardest thing about my marketing job. We’re helping small businesses grow, but in the long what is this doing for the world? That’s really cool to me. I think I just thrive off of that as a person. I just enjoy knowing that it’s actually going to make a difference in the long run.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I have a dog, and I love her. Usually I’ll go hiking and take her with me. I love being outside, so anything outdoors. I love being on the water so the lake is always a go to for me.
What’s one country you’ve always wanted to visit?
I want to go everywhere. There all so different it’s hard to pick, but I do want to go to Peru. My next Souls4Souls trip will be Guatemala.
What are some things make you smile?
Being with my family. I was born and raised here, and my family lives in Coppell. It’s the simple things that make me the happiest and spending quality time with those who you care about.
