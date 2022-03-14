A state of transportation address held Wednesday at the Coppell Arts Center showed clear skies for the flight industry.
Naveen Bandla, vice president of Aviation Strategy and Enterprise Analytics for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, said since the pandemic, the airport has created over 60,000 jobs in the cargo division alone and has generated a $37 billion impact.
The DFW International airport has also received an accreditation of 4+ from Airport Carbon Accreditation – the highest possible accolade in achieving carbon neutrality. This means the airport has reached a point where it is compensated for their remaining carbon emissions by providing funds to other projects that reduce carbon dioxide so as to make up for the emissions that one is not able to eliminate, according to the Airport Carbon Accreditation website. For example, an airport could pay for a wind energy facility that replaces a coal-fired power-plant.
During the pandemic, the airport took advantage of the reduced number of incoming passengers by fast-tracking construction of the Integrated Operations Center, Bandla said. The center serves as the central nerve of the airport providing full overview of all the airports.
The airport was also able to develop its fast pass which helps fast track members through lines and to their reserved seats. Signup and membership are free, Bandla said.
Shipping and cargo flights have risen close to 2019 levels as consumers purchase more goods online, Bandla said during his presentation on Tuesday. Passenger flights are also nearing 2019 levels.
Services were also expanded to Madrid, Helsinki and England as new airports were acquired.
Bandla prided the airport in being only one of two in the country to have increased in its numbers of destinations since the start of the pandemic and for continuing to lead the effort in recovering from the pandemic. DFW International Airport also saw a spike in travel to Central America – mainly Mexico, as it had the most flexible COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. Flights are expected to fully return to normal by 2024 or 2025.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.