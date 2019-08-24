Coppell has extended the deadline to apply for the second Cohort for the Allies in Community Program The deadline to apply is Friday at 5 p.m.
Created by DiversityWealth and launched in partnership with the city of Coppell, the Allies in Community Program brings together a Cohort of 30-40 residents and city employees from all backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life to discover common ground, create an inclusive environment, and boost meaningful contribution within the community through fun, hands-on workshops. The program is an extension of a larger community engagement initiative to build knowledge and awareness of how to best serve residents of all cultural backgrounds.
All are welcome to apply for the Cohort II. Members of Cohort II are expected to:
- Attend six sessions on Saturdays from 9 a.mm – 1 p.m. beginning in October through April
- Be willing to meet and work with new people and learn about diverse cultures by participating in additional networking and community events
- Be willing to promote the shared values of Allies with individuals and groups using tools provided by the Allies
