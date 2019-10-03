Volunteers from the Amazon fulfillment center in Coppell recently hosted an afternoon of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities for Children’s Medical Center Dallas patients and their families. The event also included an ice cream and pizza party.
During the festivities, Dusty Sullenger, assistant general manager of the Coppell Amazon Robotics fulfillment center, presented a $30,000 donation to Children's Health.
“It was my great pleasure to have members of our team here spending time with the patients, families and staff of Children’s Health,” Sullenger said. “For the month of September, Amazon goes gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. We went gold with Children’s Health in 2017, and it was great to be back.”
Amazon representatives said the event gave children at the hospital a chance to get excited about STEM.
Brent Christopher, president of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation, said it is wonderful to have partners visit the center’s courageous patients and raise awareness for childhood cancer.
“With their generous support through the Amazon Goes Gold initiative, we are able to continue our mission to make life better for children,” Christopher said.
According to Amazon, over the course of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, Amazon donated more than $4.3 million to hospitals, research organizations and advocacy nonprofits nationwide.
