Every year since 2010, the IMA Foundation hosts its annual Sandblast volleyball fundraiser at the Sports Garden in Coppell, benefiting more than 20 local nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
This year's Sandblast event took place on Thursday, October 6, and featured several employees of the IMA Foundation, members of local nonprofits, and representatives from Junior Achievement of Dallas, which was the nonprofit featured in this year’s event that proceeds went toward.
The IMA Foundation was created several years ago and one of the company’s pillars is to make sure they are giving back to the communities they serve, Rob Broz, the President of the DFW market for the IMA Foundation, said.
“We try to manage our dollars that are associated with putting this event on as closely as we can so that we’re maximizing where it actually goes back out in the community,” Broz said. “The benefit to the community is that every dime that we raise here, stays here.”
The Sandblast event started in 2010 and in the past, there have been close to 30 to 40 teams of volleyball players who come out to support the DFW area through friendly competition. The event is held at the Sports Garden in Coppell because of how many courts the facility has and its promise for expansion of the volleyball tournament.
This year, Broz said they are on target to raise $60,000, which would be one of the best years they have ever had.
“We kind of took a dip, like a lot of fundraising did during the pandemic,” he said. “A lot of these carriers weren’t sure what was going to happen with the economy and what was going to happen with their businesses and they pulled back a lot.”
Last year, the IMA Foundation distributed over half a million dollars to 61 nonprofits in the DFW area. While they only raised around $40,000, the company put more back into the community.
The Sandblast event is all about culture and raising funds locally to give back to the community, Broz said. He said that one of his favorite parts about this event specifically, is the fellowship and watching people come together to play in friendly competition.
“It’s a huge team building event for the office for all of us to come together,” he said. “We’re out of the office and it’s funny how you show up in shorts and sunglasses and almost don’t recognize people from the office.”
A big part of Sandblast is for younger people to make connections and help build their career, which is what the IMA Foundation is all about.
“It just goes a long way for them and for us and in our industry, it is very much relationship driven,” Broz said. “To form those relationships early is paramount for future success.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
