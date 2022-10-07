Every year since 2010, the IMA Foundation hosts its annual Sandblast volleyball fundraiser at the Sports Garden in Coppell, benefiting more than 20 local nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

This year's Sandblast event took place on Thursday, October 6, and featured several employees of the IMA Foundation, members of local nonprofits, and representatives from Junior Achievement of Dallas, which was the nonprofit featured in this year’s event that proceeds went toward. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

