The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients flying into DFW Airport and traveling to Medal of Honor Weekend put on by the Medal of Honor Host City Program of Gainesville will be occurring Wednesday, April 19, 2022.

There will be a large motorcade of public safety vehicles honoring and escorting the National Heroes all the way to their destination in Gainesville. This year will be exceptional with a historic number of public safety agencies participating in the motorcade.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

