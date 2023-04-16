The annual trek of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients flying into DFW Airport and traveling to Medal of Honor Weekend put on by the Medal of Honor Host City Program of Gainesville will be occurring Wednesday, April 19, 2022.
There will be a large motorcade of public safety vehicles honoring and escorting the National Heroes all the way to their destination in Gainesville. This year will be exceptional with a historic number of public safety agencies participating in the motorcade.
Current estimates are expecting the motorcade to stretch eight to nine miles long with well over 550 vehicles participating. At this time, the motorcade is expected to leave the staging area on the south end of DFW Airport tentatively between 3 to 5 p.m.
With such a significant number of participants, citizens traveling along this motorcade route need to be aware of traffic delays that will occur during this short time span. Public safety agencies are requesting that citizens be aware of the motorcade and pull to the right lanes when approached from behind.
Additionally, some parts of Hwy 183, 360, 114, 121 and many access points along I-35 W and I-35E will be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway and escort these honored guests from DFW on to their destination in Gainesville.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.