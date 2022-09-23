Coppell ISD uses Apple technologies for their students and teachers to interact with content during the school year, utilizing several programs the products have to offer.
Mary Kemper is Coppell ISD’s Executive Director for Instructional Leadership. She has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, originally starting out as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School, making her way to serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years.
In July 2022, she was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership. Before CISD, she taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining the district in 2012.
Along with this, she is also an Apple Distinguished Educator, making her a part of a global community of educators. Because of this, she is able to gain support for education through inspiration for creativity and collaboration through those technologies.
“Being part of this network means I have thought partners around the world who encourage and support me in my work as I do in theirs,” Kemper said.
In 2013, she had the opportunity to join the Texas Association of School Administrators, or TASA, in Austin as the Mathematics Lead for the TASA on iTunes Project. This project allowed Kemper to learn ways to use technology to make content accessible and remove barriers to learning without impeding great teaching, she said.
“That experience changed the trajectory of my educational career as it inspired creativity in my leadership role in CISD,” she said. “Since then, I have been connected in some capacity to Apple Education.”
There are several other teachers within Coppell ISD who are also Apple Distinguished Educators, this includes Coppell High School educators Jodie Deinhammer, Angela Barnes, and Michael Yakubovsky and the school’s Director of Mathematics, Brian Timm, the Director of Professional Learning, Nancy Garvey, and the Coordinator of Digital Learning, Amanda Mask.
“Apple Education has supported each of us with creativity and inspiration through the global professional learning network,” Kemper said.
This learning network includes the #AppleEDUchat on Twitter where teachers from across the nation can share ways products have helped them and their students learn.
When it comes to the students, the technologies they use on a daily basis include recording their voices to explain their thinking, taking photos of content, creating drawings, and using text to articulate their learning. With the built-in accessibility features on the products, students are able to access the content without unintended barriers, Kemper said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.