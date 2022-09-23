Coppell ISD Teaching Technology
Adobe Stock

Coppell ISD uses Apple technologies for their students and teachers to interact with content during the school year, utilizing several programs the products have to offer.

Mary Kemper is Coppell ISD’s Executive Director for Instructional Leadership. She has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, originally starting out as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School, making her way to serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments