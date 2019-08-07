As part of ongoing efforts to secure a bright and thriving future for the city, Coppell is continuing its Allies in Community initiative, designed to advance community connections and engagement across the city and in support of its existing organizations and programs.
The city is now accepting applications for Cohort II and invites the community to apply for the program on the city’s website. The cohort will begin meeting in October, and the deadline to apply 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
The Allies in Community’s mission statement is to build relationships through common ground, foster a deep sense of belonging and enhance residents’ active engagement in the city of Coppell. Officials said together the community can continue to build understanding and collaboration for the values and community spirit that have made the city great and will keep it growing strong as a Family Community for a Lifetime.
Within the application, applicants will find a schedule of meetings along with some of the expectations of participation in the Cohort. Additional information can be found in the brochure.
