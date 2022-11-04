The Coppell Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) is celebrating Arbor Day at this year’s Fall Frolic event hosted by the Friends of Coppell Nature Park and the Keep Coppell Beautiful Teens.
The annual Fall Frolic event will be on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coppell Nature Park where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a fun and interactive experience. The theme of this year’s event is for the public to discover the “Roots and Wings of Coppell Nature Park” with treats, crafts, live birds from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, a live Bluegrass band, and hands-on activities for everyone to enjoy.
Arbor Day is celebrated at different times throughout the year depending on the city and in North Texas, it is celebrated in the fall because it is the best time to plant trees.
“In 2017 I believe it was the first time that the Biodiversity Education Center hosted the Fall Frolic event and as a part of that, we kind of looped in the Arbor Day celebration,” said Maura Reed, the BEC Coordinator. “So each year when we celebrate Fall Frolic, we have some sort of station or activities to celebrate Arbor Day.”
Arbor Day is the celebration of trees and since Coppell is a Tree City USA community, the city’s trees are placed in high regard. Coppell earned this certification through the National Arbor Foundation and the city has held this title for over 25 years. The Tree City USA program focuses on improving the care of city trees and providing a greener, healthier community.
The BEC focuses its education for Arbor Day on native trees in North Texas and will provide a variety of activities to help engage the community with nature.
As part of Arbor Day, the BEC is focusing more on the roots part of the theme, providing leaf-shaped crafts, tree cookies crafts, tree ring education and more. The Coppell High School Eco Club will also be in attendance at Arbor Day to talk about trees and why they are so important to the ecosystem, Reed said.
“It means a lot to promote the things that are at the education of native plants, native trees, and so it's just kind of a cool connection that we can say you know, ‘It's not just us. It’s the city as a whole,’” she said. “We're trying to promote and educate and bring awareness about the trees.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
