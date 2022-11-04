The Coppell Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) is celebrating Arbor Day at this year’s Fall Frolic event hosted by the Friends of Coppell Nature Park and the Keep Coppell Beautiful Teens.

The annual Fall Frolic event will be on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coppell Nature Park where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a fun and interactive experience. The theme of this year’s event is for the public to discover the “Roots and Wings of Coppell Nature Park” with treats, crafts, live birds from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, a live Bluegrass band, and hands-on activities for everyone to enjoy.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

