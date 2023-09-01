Jaserah Chowdhury, an artist from Coppell, created art work addressing the issue of affordable insulin for diabetes patients.
The artwork, which focused on the economic challenges faced by individuals who are dependent on insulin, was taken to the spotlight in a reveal at the University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute in Seattle.
Chowdhury’s journey as an artist traces back to childhood, where her passion for creativity began to take shape.
“I’ve been doing art, honestly, for as long as I can remember,” Chowdhury said. “Since I was four, at least, I have memories of being into it.”
Middle school marked a turning point for her when she competed in art competitions and began to grow her artistic abilities. Her favorite mediums include acrylic and oil paint, but she uses a little bit of everything.
During her senior year at Coppell High School when she was focusing on her AP art portfolio, she channeled her artistic energy into highlighting the struggles faced by insulin-dependent individuals.
“My grandpa actually has diabetes, and we kind of face the same issue because we would get insulin from here, but then the insulin became super expensive," Chowdhury said. “I think I've always known about the price gouging of insulin, and so it's always been something that's been on the backburner, but I was inspired by that.”
The artwork soon gained visibility from being displayed at the Coppell Arts Center and caught the attention of Sharon Robinson, a certified diabetes educator nurse. Robinson set in motion a series of events that eventually led Chowdhury’s artwork to be displayed at the office of Dr. Earl Hirsh at the University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute in Seattle.
The artwork was sent to Hirsch as a surprise along with a letter. The artwork is currently hung in the lobby of the hospital.
"I have a passion for diabetes because it is a disease that is growing and rapidly taking over our country — especially affecting the youth and my generation,” Chowdhury wrote to Hirsch. “I know that insulin is a lifeline for not only Type I diabetes patients, but Type 2 as well. With the cost of medication being so high, many people that lack insurance have high deductibles, copays, or co-insurance payments, this represents a major issue controlling the disease."
The unveiling of Chowdhury’s artwork at the hospital marked a significant moment in her journey. She visited the hospital in Seattle, toured the facilities and discussed the matter of insulin affordability with Hirsch.
Soon after her visit, the White House announced it was lowering the cost of insulin by 70% and capping what patients pay out-of-pocket for insulin at $35.
Chowdhury is a Coppell High School graduate. Today, she attends the University of Texas, where she is majoring in business and considering a minor in graphic design.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
