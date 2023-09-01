Coppell artist feature 3.tiff

Coppell-based artist Jaserah Chowdbury showing off her artwork that was on display at the Coppell Arts Center. 

Jaserah Chowdhury, an artist from Coppell, created art work addressing the issue of affordable insulin for diabetes patients.

The artwork, which focused on the economic challenges faced by individuals who are dependent on insulin, was taken to the spotlight in a reveal at the University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute in Seattle.

Coppell artist feature 2.jpeg

Coppell-based artist Jaserah Chowdbury and Dr. Hirsch at the University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute in Seattle, Washington.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments