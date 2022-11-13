There are several outdoor and artistic events scheduled for the week of Nov. 13 in Coppell including free tours hosted by the Coppell Historical Society, a painting night inspired by Bob Ross, and more. Take a look at the top five events to immerse yourself in this week.
Paint & Sip
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center Reception Hall, there will be another Paint & Sip night inspired by Bob Ross. During this two-hour painting class, all supplies will be provided and participants will individually work on the same theme. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased atwww.coppellartscenter.org.
Trees of Coppell Nature Park
On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Biodiversity Education Center will be hosting an event focused on the trees of Coppell Nature Park and forest ecology. Rick and Lisa Travis, Texas Master Naturalists, will report on the tree survey conducted at Coppell Nature Park during the event. Attendees will enjoy a walk on the trails and an increased awareness of the trees around them. Parking is free, but registration is required and can be done throughCoppell’s Parks and Recreation Department website.
Coppell Historical Society open house and tour
The Coppell Historical Society will be having an open house of the Kirkland House on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The society is also offering free Heritage Park tours and encourages attendees to stop by the Minyard Store at Coppell Heritage Park which is open to the public on most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Old Minyard Store will have old-fashioned candy and postcards of historic Coppell for sale.
Book sale
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is having a book sale on Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20. The book sale will offer a variety of books, comics, magazines, audiobooks, videos, and more. General admission to the event is $10 on Friday, but free for everyone on Saturday and Sunday. Friends of the Coppell Public Library also get in for free every day. All proceeds go toward the Friends of the Coppell Public Library. Times for the book sale differ. On Friday, books will be available for purchase from 4 to 7 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
4th Annual Gobble Wobble
If you are registered to attend the 4th Annual Gobble Wobble, it is happening this Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. The race will offer a 5K and fun run and will be at Andrew Brown Park East located at 260 E. Parkway Blvd. All proceeds for the race go toward Coppell Animal Services to provide food and other necessities to animals in need over the holiday season.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.