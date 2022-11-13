5_Things_Coppell.jpg

There are several outdoor and artistic events scheduled for the week of Nov. 13 in Coppell including free tours hosted by the Coppell Historical Society, a painting night inspired by Bob Ross, and more. Take a look at the top five events to immerse yourself in this week. 

Paint & Sip

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments