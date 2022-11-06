Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
Fall Frolic
Join the Biodiversity Education Center as they celebrate nature with hands-on activities along the trail system at Coppell Nature Park at the annual Fall Frolic and Arbor Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. This year, the Biodiversity Education Center is partnering with the Friends of Coppell Nature Park and the Keep Coppell Beautiful Teens to be able to offer a fun and interactive experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover various roots and wings to be found in and around Coppell Nature Park. There will be treats, crafts, a live Bluegrass band and fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
Coppell Writer’s Group
The Coppell Writer’s Group is meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. Anyone seeking inspiration and support for their writing practice are welcome to bring their notebook and pen and join in a discussion of all things writing. Facilitated by Tara Henderson and Becky Pulford, they will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. The group meets at the Cozby Library and Community Commons.
‘First Name Basis’
The Coppell Community Chorale is presenting “First Name Basis” on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center. The Mr. Copper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance starting and the Main Hall doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance starting. Tickets for the show are $13 and can be purchased on the Coppell Arts Center’s website.
‘100 Miles’ art gallery
There’s only two weeks left to see the Coppell Creatives presentation of “100 Miles.” In this exhibition, artists from within a hundred mile radius of the 75019 zip code will be featured in the Mr. Copper Lobby Gallery at the Coppell Arts Center. The exhibit is facilitated in conjunction with the Coppell Creatives and will be on display until Nov. 19. Admission is free and the arts center is open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coppell Holiday House
Coppell High School is hosting its 27th annual Coppell Holiday House Gift and Craft Show this upcoming Sunday, Nov. 13 from 12 to 6 p.m. The Coppell Holiday House benefits Project Graduation for the senior class of 2023. There will be opportunities for attendees to shop around while also benefiting their students. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 from seniors and students and is cash only.
