Coppell has a variety of events happening this week whether it’s at the library or the Coppell Arts Center. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell the week of Jan. 29.
Game Night
Join the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a fun evening of games with family and friends. The library is offering several classic and contemporary board games and it is a come and go event suitable for all ages.
Mindfulness Practice
Join the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for mindfulness practice. The event is led by guest instructor Sheela Singla who will be guiding a mindfulness meditation practice. Singla is currently in training with the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center to become a certified mindfulness teacher. She will provide a brief introduction for new attendees and will cover different topics of interest at each monthly session.
Make and Take Crafts
Bring your family to the Coppell Arts Center located in Old Town Coppell the first Saturday of each month for free make-and-take craft workshops. Stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to create your craft. Kids will receive a do-it-yourself craft kit that they can assemble and customize at art stations inside the Coppell Arts Center. A parent must accompany all children at all times.
Magic Korea presents: Forstella
Visit the Coppell Arts Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. for a performance by Forstella, which is a musical group. Forstella will give audiences an earful as they prepare for various music and performance activities at home and abroad. The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance starting and the Main Hall doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance starting. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.coppellartscenter.org.
Ole’s Tex-Mex Spirit Night
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ole's Tex-Mex Restaurant is hosting a spirit night for Denton Creek Elementary. Come out to the restaurant and for each item ordered, Ole’s will donate a percentage to the Denton Creek Elementary campus.
