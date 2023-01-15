There are several local events in Coppell this week that focus on artwork and historical happenings in the community. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of Jan. 15.
Meditative drawing
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting a meditative drawing event on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Neurographic is a creative method that stimulates new neural pathways by combining art and psychology and it promotes the creation of new neural pathways. This enables people to harmonize their emotions, heal their past trauma, find solutions to problems, enhance communications, and achieve goals. No prior experience in art is required. The class is taught by Natalia Kolev with the Neurographica Academy and is open to adults 18 and up.
Paint & Sip with Createria Studios
The Coppell Arts Center is hosting a Paint & Sip with Createria Studios on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Reception Hall. During this two-hour painting class, participants will have the opportunity to create memories and masterpieces in the arts center. For more information or to schedule a class, visit www.coppellartscenter.org.
Coppell Historical Society open house
Free Heritage Park tours and the Minyard Store at Coppell Heritage Park are open to the public on Saturdays of most months from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store will be open this Saturday, Jan. 21. The Old Minyard Store will have old-fashioned candy and postcards of historic Coppell for sale.
Art celebrating Black History Month
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery of the Coppell Arts Center, there will be a display of art celebrating Black History Month. Free Gallery Viewing is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dance class at YMCA
The Coppell Family YMCA is hosting a BollyX class on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program, is hosting an in-person, free class. The class is a 60-minute cardio workout that combines dynamic choreography with music. If you have questions, please email swazfit@gmail.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
