South Belt Line Road

As construction continues on South Belt Line Road, the city has expanded funding for its revenue recovery program for affected businesses. 

 Courtesy of the city of Coppell

The restaurants and businesses in the S. Belt Line Road construction zone need the community’s help, the city announced Thursday. 

Residents are encouraged to show their support by joining the city of Coppell for a game of Bingo. Residents could win a grand prize valued of $200.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments