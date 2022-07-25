The restaurants and businesses in the S. Belt Line Road construction zone need the community’s help, the city announced Thursday.
Residents are encouraged to show their support by joining the city of Coppell for a game of Bingo. Residents could win a grand prize valuedof$200.
“Many of our local businesses have been impacted by the reconstruction of S. Belt Line Road,” said MindiHurley, communitydevelopmentdirector. “With drivers avoiding theconstruction zone, some of our local shops have seen a significant decrease in traffic through their doors, and they desperately need the community’s support. This is a fun way to remind our residents about these businesses and to support the local economy.”
TheCityencourages residents to visitcoppelltx.gov/buyincoppellto download the “Buy on Belt Line” bingo card. Then, visit the businesses listed on the bingo card and make a purchase. Once participants have made a purchase at five businesses in a row on the bingo card, they can bring your receipts to Community Development at the Town Center Annex, 265 Parkway Boulevard, to be entered for a $200 grand prize.
“When you support Coppell businesses, you’re investing in the community,” continued Hurley. “You get to meet your neighbors, discover interesting stores, and purchase one-of-a-kind items. When you shop locally, you help ensure that our economy remains strong, and our workforce thrives. Please join us in helping the businesses in the construction zone!”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
