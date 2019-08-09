Coppell teens will soon have a new volunteer program to get involved in.
The Assistance League of Coppell is starting up Assisteens, an auxiliary chapter of the group that will be open to teens in grades 7-12.
Debbie Hinson, vice president of membership, said the philanthropic program is well established in assistance leagues across the country, and Assistance League Coppell felt like it was time to join in.
“Coppell continues to grow, and our student body is getting bigger, and it just seemed like the right time start a new group,” Hinson said. “… It would be a great way to bring our community together.”
Hinson said Assisteens will be led by the teens themselves, and they will be able to make the decision on what volunteer opportunities they would like to take part in such as spending time at the school district or helping keep the city clean.
The Assistant League members will be there to mentor and give advice as needed, but the hope is the teens will be able to come up with some ideas that are implementable, she said.
“It’s an opportunity for students to get involved and give back to the community,” Hinson said.
The group hosts an annual Christmas home tour, which is one of its largest fundraisers. Hinson said the young volunteers can be a help to the program by hosting guests and giving tours.
The Assistance League will host an information meeting at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Cozby Library and Community Commons for those who want to learn more and sign up to volunteer. Hinson said the goal is for Assisteens to meet every month to determine where they want to volunteer and how many hours they want to spend on the projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.