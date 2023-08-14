Bobbie King is the newly appointed president of Assistance League of Coppell, which she has been a part of since 2012. King’s goals for the year is to increase members, find new programs, and foster a close-knit community of members, similar to the functionality of the city of Coppell.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I moved to Coppell 35 years ago when no one knew where Coppell was located. My children were grown when I moved here but one daughter followed me to Coppell after college and I had two grandsons that went through CISD from kindergarten through high school. I traveled for business most of my professional life and when I retired in March of 2012 I went to an Assistance League of Coppell meeting in April, not knowing anything about them except the Home Tour, immediately joined and never looked back. I knew this group with their passion for the kids and seniors in the community was definitely where I was supposed to be.
Tell me about Assistance League of Coppell.
Assistance League of Coppell is a 501(C)3 non-profit that is part of 120 chapters nationwide under the National Assistance League. It was formed in 1999 by a group of young mothers, homemakers and professionals who saw a need in CISD to help families with clothing for their children. The charter was granted to the chapter in 2000. A key characteristic that distinguishes our organization is that 100% of the funds raised for our programs are used in our local community. Although Assistance League of Coppell is relatively small in size and has limited financial resources, our organization makes significant service and financial contributions for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children as well as senior citizens. Operation School Bell is a program every Assistance League across the country has for their community. Assistance League of Coppell works with the school counselors in all schools within CISD who identify children who need clothing, underwear, shoes, hygiene products and a backpack and fill the request. With the recent changes in our world, Assistance League of Coppell has partnered with CISD to tackle the food insecurity issue within our school district with gift cards for food and/or gas. This year a particular concern is the increase in the number of homeless children due to issues such as job loss, aging out of foster care and inflation in housing, food and basic supplies. Our organization supports these individuals through our school contacts to provide relief for these individuals.
Another program offered to parents of CISD is free drug testing kits that are available through the schools and local law enforcement or from the website https://www.assistanceleague.org/coppell/drug-testing-kits/ to concerned parents in our community.
Fatal Vision Goggles is something for the students demonstrating with the goggles what it is like either for day or night to try to function when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This has been presented to several classes at CISD over the years and is available to other groups that might request it. Before COVID, Assistance League of Coppell sponsored the Shattered Dreams Program at the highschool for juniors and seniors every other year. Some members in the organization volunteer through the Journeys program which is one-one mentoring for at-risk children at some of the elementary and middle schools as nominated by CISD counselors. They meet weekly with the students during the school year. Our Auxiliary Assisteens also serve as mentors.
Assistance League of Coppell awards three $1,000 scholarships each year to graduating seniors who exhibit excellence in service to the community. These scholarships are unique in that they are awarded only on service.
Not to leave our Golden Citizens out, every Tuesday morning a team will be at River Oaks Assisted Living and St. Joseph’s Village, with donuts, facilitating group crosswords with the residents. This not only is fun but it provides companionship and the crossword puzzle help to maintain cognitive skills for the residents.
Four years ago it was decided to form an Assisteen of Coppell Auxiliary for girls and boys from the 7th Grade through the 12th Grade. This is to mentor young people in leadership, responsibility and philanthropy. This group of young girls and boys have really taken off. They run their own meetings, projects and fundraisers.
At the National Assistance League level Coppell is known as one of the smallest chapters in the country but mighty.
What do you do in your role as president for Assistance League of Coppell?
My role as president is to oversee the day-to-day operations and help the other officers and chairpersons with their respective parts and make sure it runs smoothly. To tell anyone possible about Assistance League of Coppell and assure members live up to the standards set forth in the by-laws.
What are some goals you have as president for the future of Assistance League of Coppell?
As all non-profits across the nation, Assistance League of Coppell is not recovering from COVID. Anyone who has lived in Coppell for any length of time knows about the Holiday In Coppell Home Tour. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the homes in time last year and worried about staffing the homes during the tour. There will not be a home tour again this year. My goal, for me and for all members, is to increase membership and find new programs to keep members involved and hopefully reinstate Home Tour. Assistance League of Coppell is such a vital part of Coppell and CISD however, so many things have changed and the way things have been in the past are not done the same or needs are not the same now. Membership has no requirements for time, just a desire to help keep Coppell the close knit community it is known to be. A member picks their interest and that is their contribution.
What is your favorite part about being involved with Assistance League of Coppell?
The people in the organization and where they focus. I love Helping Hearts which is facilitating Crosswords at the Assisted Living. I love the sense of fulfillment when the organization gets thank you notes from children who have received clothes. One of our schools made a video of children saying “Thank You” and “We love you”. I appreciate knowing I had even a small part in making someone smile.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about giving back to my community and making it a good environment to live and raise a family. I feel so blessed to be in Coppell and to have lived here and now retired here.
Who or what inspires you?
First off, I continue to be inspired by my mother who passed nine years ago but was always, and still is, my guardian angel. She taught me to appreciate what I have, to work hard and to share with others and especially my community and those underserved. I am also inspired by the ladies and gentlemen in Assistance League of Coppell who are there at a moment's notice and give so generously of their time and talents.
What are some upcoming events Assistance League of Coppell has planned?
Assistance League of Coppell works on the CISD calendar so the summer is break time. However, many of our committees have been hard at work planning, new programs, socials, and speakers. The first membership meeting for this year will be Aug. 17 at the Life Safety Park on 820 S. Coppell Road at 11:15 a.m. for social time and the meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. After the meeting, everyone is encouraged to join the group for a Dutch Treat Lunch at a local restaurant. We have our Operation School Bell and Helping Hearts going as always but we also have some new programs to discuss with the membership. One new idea is partnering with the YMCA possibility on a family game night and hopefully we are going to put together a family game night for children with special needs. In the spring a continuation of a program we held last year that was well received was a family reading night which we held at the YMCA with guest readers each week for six weeks. The reading was followed with an activity for the children and a drawing for the book that was read that week. Our Assistance League of Coppell Membership Committee also plans a social each month so members can get to know each other. In the past this could be anything from a happy hour to going to Pin Stack or Dallas Silk Art. I’m excited to see what they come up with this year.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
That with the help of the board and membership we grew the organization to where it wasn’t the best kept secret in Coppell.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
The Assistance League of Coppell was recognized by the CISD Board of Trustees for “serving CISD students and meeting the needs of the community during COVID-19 and all year round.” And has been nominated for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit of the Year many times.
I would really like the readers to know the mission of Assistance League of Coppell is “Assistance League Volunteers transforming the lives of children and adults through community service” with a vision of “Essential needs are met in our community and families flourish.” The mission and vision are the cornerstone of our organization. We do not want to be a well-kept secret. We would like to invite everyone to come be a part of this organization. In September we will have an informational coffee to talk about the organization. A date and time have not been set yet for the coffee, but it will be on our website www.assistanceleague.org/coppell. Or send an email to alcoppellmem@gmail.comand you will get notification of the coffee. If you see me on the trails at Andy Brown East or at the grocery with my Assistance League shirt or name tag, stop me and I will be happy to fill you in and personally invite you to a meeting or social.
