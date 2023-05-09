Lewisville track and field

Lewisville senior Te'Anna Harlin qualified for the Class 6A state track and field championships in the girls 4x100 and 4x200.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The weather was nowhere near perfect for the athletes that competed in the Region I-6A track and field championships.

Thunderstorms that surrounded the University of Texas at Arlington’s Maverick Stadium on April 28 forced the cancelation of the running events. The finals were rescheduled for the next day with the field divided into two heats and the top two times from those races advanced to the state meet.

