The weather was nowhere near perfect for the athletes that competed in the Region I-6A track and field championships.
Thunderstorms that surrounded the University of Texas at Arlington’s Maverick Stadium on April 28 forced the cancelation of the running events. The finals were rescheduled for the next day with the field divided into two heats and the top two times from those races advanced to the state meet.
The inclement weather provided the chance to throw off the rhythm of all the runners in the field. But for many teams, including Flower Mound, they never lost their focus. As a matter of fact, the Lady Jaguars appear to be rounding into the form that led them to winning their first state title in 2022.
Flower Mound did so in dominating fashion, totaling 74 points to win the Region I-6A title for the third consecutive season and doing so with a familiar formula behind last season’s title run.
Twin sisters Nicole Humphries and Samantha Humphries both finished in the top two in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at regionals -- Nicole won the 800 (10:11.87) and 3,200 (10:11.87), with Samantha taking the top spot in the 1,600 (4:47.87). Less than one second separated the siblings in all three races.
Flower Mound's Riley Ward is on track to defend her state title in the high jump, winning with a 5-6 at regionals.
Abigail Counts is focused on winning multiple state titles for the third consecutive season. She captured first place in the girls seated shot put (17-10), 100 dash wheelchair (18.79) and 400 dash wheelchair (1:12.05) in dominating fashion. She won the 400 dash by 30 seconds. Counts is the defending state champion in the 100 and 400 and bronze medalist in the shot put.
Marcus senior Emma Sralla is well on her way to winning another state title in the discus, and she did so in dominating fashion at the regional meet. Sralla, a Stanford signee, broke the meet record with a winning throw of 184-1. She also qualified for state in the shot put, finishing in second place with a toss of 43-11 1/4.
The Marauders crowned two district champions in Arlington. In addition to Sralla’s record throw in the discus, Cam Canady won the boys’ long jump with a leap of 22-5 3/4. Canady had a PR of 23-10 1/2 at the area meet.
Coppell senior Skyler Schuller, who will be Sralla’s future teammate at Stanford, has her sights set on a third straight trip to the podium at the state meet. Schuller did more than enough to earn a return trip to state after winning the pole vault with a 13-3. Her Cowgirls teammate and close friend, fellow senior Megan Judd, a Dartmouth signee, qualified for state for the first time. She was the runner-up in the high jump with a clearance of 5-5.
Lewisville, meanwhile, has been strong in the short-distance relays all season, and its efforts at the regional meet were no different. The quartet of Paislee Allen, Bre’Anna Harlin, Sydnee Wilson and Te’Anna Harlin ran to gold in the 4x100 with a 46.22 and was second in the 4x200 with a 1:39.03.
The Class 6A state track and field championships is set for May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
