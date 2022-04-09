Aditya Prakash, a virtuoso of South Indian classical music, will bring his highly ornamented, stylized, and emotive Carnatic vocal style to Coppell Arts Center at 8 p.m. April 29.
Prakash’s innovative take on traditional Carnatic music features a blend of Indian classical ragas, chants and rhythms with the modern sounds of brass band arrangement, jazz harmony and hip hop-infused beats. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019).
Prakash is an award-winning vocalist known for his emotive voice. He is one of the leading upcoming voices of Carnatic music. Prakash was one of the youngest musicians to tour and perform with Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar at age 16, taking him to prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Disney Hall, among others. He continues to collaborate with leading innovators and artists such as Anoushka Shankar, Tigran Hamasyan, Karsh Kale, and Akram Khan.
In 2010, Prakash founded the Aditya Prakash Ensemble, a group that frames his Carnatic vocal style around jazz instrumentation. The ensemble bridges the gap between the two genres, highlighting how both are centered around improvisation, dialogue and spontaneous “creative flow” to inspire the direction of the music. The Ensemble brings together musicians of different backgrounds to dialogue, crafting a profound result: a melding of seemingly disparate cultures coming together to create one unique language.
