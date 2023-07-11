The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Skyler Schuller, girls track and field
When Schuller took flight in the pole vault at the Class 6A state track and field championships her junior season, she became the first female to clear 14 feet at the state meet. However, she was bested for the second consecutive season – this time by Tomball Memorial’s Molly Haywood – and settled for another second-place finish.
However, the third time proved to be the charm for Schuller.
With Haywood not present for this year’s state meet in Austin, Schuller, a Stanford signee, took center stage. Although Schuller didn’t break another state record, she did more than enough to earn her first career UIL state title. She battled through weather delays and overcame a miss on her first attempt of the day to win the title with a clearance of 13-6.
Schuller finishes her high school career with three top-two finishes at the state meet in the pole vault, in addition to setting school records in that event and the 100-meter high hurdles.
Best game
Coppell vs. Plano East baseball, April 25
Coppell and Lewisville came into the final week of the regular season tied for fourth place in the District 6-6A standings.
And when the Cowboys trailed by deficits of 2-0 and 5-2 against the Panthers in the penultimate game, it was gut-check time for Coppell – the latter deficit coming after East scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, the final two on a two-run triple by Connor Schlegel.
With Coppell staring at a gut-wrenching loss, the Cowboys responded with the grit that earned the team back-to-back appearance in the regional semifinals in each of the two previous seasons.
Alum Andrew Schultz hit into an RBI ground-out to make it a two-run game. Although a run scored, the Cowboys were now down to their final out. Alum Tanner Sever followed with an RBI single to keep the rally going. After an East error, alum Matthew Williams brought in the tying run with an RBI infield hit. Moments later, Coppell alum Liam Kraus scored on a wild pitch to clinch a 6-5 win for the Cowboys.
Three days later, Coppell rallied from a three-run first-inning deficit to earn a 9-3 win, and coupled with Lewisville’s 2-0 loss to Plano, the Cowboys clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.
Biggest moment
Coppell boys cross country makes history at state meet
The end to the 2021 season left a bitter taste in the mouths of Coppell’s runners.
Although Andrew Mullen qualified for the state meet for the second consecutive season, the Cowboys endured a long and quiet bus ride home from Lubbock after they finished in seventh place in the Region I-6A meet.
Instead of dwelling on that unsatisfactory performance, Coppell used it as motivation. On that same bus ride home, the Cowboys talked about what they could do better and came up with an action plan on how to approach this season. One action item that Coppell decided on was to participate in a meet in Lubbock during the regular season.
The experience of running that course paid off in a big way for Coppell, which placed second in the regional meet this past season to earn a berth in the state meet.
The Cowboys rode the momentum of that success in Round Rock. Coppell captured third place to earn their first state trophy in boys cross country. Mullen led the charge with a seventh-place finish in a time of 15:56.7.
