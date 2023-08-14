Antonio Wiley Coppell football

Coppell second-year head coach Antonio Wiley talks to his players after a drill during Monday’s practice at Buddy Echols Field. Wiley seeks to build on a 9-2 record in his first season with the Cowboys.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

COPPELL – When the Coppell football team walked onto Buddy Echols Field at 6 a.m. Monday, the sun had yet to rise, allowing the Cowboys to tackle the first day of fall practice without being exposed to the oppressive heat that has plagued the Dallas area.

And while the sun eventually rose to the sky before the end of the two-hour practice, second-year head coach Antonio Wiley was already laser focused. He used the first 15 minutes to test the conditioning of the players, which included a drill where his players sprinted 50 yards up the field and back three times.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments