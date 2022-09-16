The Ballet Ensemble of Texas was the only arts organization in Coppell to receive an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year, receiving $4,500.

TCA awarded more than $11.6 billion to arts organizations in Texas spread across 120 cities. These grants include the Arts Create program, providing operational support to established arts organizations with budgets over $50,000, which is the category the Ballet Ensemble of Texas falls under.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

