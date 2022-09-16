The Ballet Ensemble of Texas was the only arts organization in Coppell to receive an award from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year, receiving $4,500.
TCA awarded more than $11.6 billion to arts organizations in Texas spread across 120 cities. These grants include the Arts Create program, providing operational support to established arts organizations with budgets over $50,000, which is the category the Ballet Ensemble of Texas falls under.
For fiscal year 2023, 943 grants were approved for funding. For Arts Create, there were 467 grants awarded totaling over $3.6 million.
“We are honored and humbled to provide these grants to help sustain the Texas arts industry, which has been economically devastated by COVID-19,” Gary Gibbs, the executive director of TCA said in a press release. “Over the last years, we have seen many arts organizations and artists find creative and flexible ways to bridge distances and to find new ways of conducting their work and connecting communities.”
Because of the pandemic, many arts organizations are not making the funds they need to survive and Gibbs said the TCA is proud to invest these funds toward recovering the creative economy in Texas.
Not only did the Ballet Ensemble of Texas receive the award, there is criteria that needs to be met to receive awards from the TCA. The organization has been supported by the TCA for several years, making it a worthy and qualified arts institution in Coppell, Artistic Director of Ballet Ensemble of Texas Thom Clower said.
“The support from the Texas Commission on the Arts is important for a number of reasons,” Clower said. “The financial support is crucial to what we are doing and the money is hard.”
Since the Ballet Ensemble of Texas is a nonprofit organization, it depends on ticket sales, donations and support from government entities, he said.
This award allows the nonprofit to continue putting on amazing productions in its theater. This season, the organization has “The Nutcracker” lined up for Dec. 3 and 4 of 2022, and Midsummer Night’s Dream for March 31 and April 1 of 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
