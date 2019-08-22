The Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) is preparing for the third annual Fall Frolic event 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. The event celebrates nature with free hands-on activities and live music along the trail system at Coppell Nature Park. The mile-long nature walk will have eight hands-on activity stations for young explorers.
This year’s theme is “I Spy.” Fall Frolickers will have the opportunity to explore the park from an animal’s point of view. Visit each station to experience the far-sighted vision of birds of prey, learn how bats “see” at night, discover the faceted eyesight of insects and more. Families, Scout troops and nature-lovers alike will also be welcomed to help seed the Blackland Prairie and celebrate Arbor Day in the outdoor classroom.
Since 2019 marks the fifth birthday of the Biodiversity Education Center and the 15th birthday of Coppell Nature Park the BEC will teaming up with the Friends of Coppell Nature Park to throw an extra big party! Enjoy live music, face-painting and lots of giveaways at this exciting fall event in the trees. Nature-themed treats and giveaways available while supplies last.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.