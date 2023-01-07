The selection of our annual top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the second five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for The Coppell Gazette.
5. Wiley leads Coppell’s resurgence
When Antonio Wiley was hired as Coppell head football coach in February, he was charged with the task of replacing the man who finished with the most number of wins in program history with 54 (Mike DeWitt).
But Wiley had done plenty of winning before he arrived at Coppell. Wiley led Wichita Falls Hirschi to a 24-12 record in three seasons. The Huskies went 12-3 in 2021 and advanced to the 4A Div. I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
Winning is something that Coppell did plenty of Wiley’s first season as the helm. The Cowboys finished 9-2 and were a playoff time for the second time in the last three seasons.
Coppell was led by an explosive offense that averaged 36.3 points per game. Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw garnered district co-most valuable player honors after he threw for 2,736 yards and accounted for 35 total touchdowns.
4. Coppell baseball makes second straight run to regional semifinals
The last two years have been quite remarkable for the Coppell baseball team.
After advancing to the regional semifinals last year for the first time since 2016, the Cowboys followed up that up with another run to the fourth round of the playoffs despite losing key players off the 2021 team to graduation.
Perhaps the most memorable moment of Coppell’s season came in Game 3 of the regional quarterfinals. An errant throw by Prosper catcher Easton Carmichael on the check of a base runner at first base allowed Coppell alum Andrew Nester to score all the way from first base during the bottom of the bottom of the seventh inning in a 3-2 victory. The Cowboys trailed coming into the inning by one run.
Other coaches in District 6-6A took notice of Coppell’s success and rewarded the co-conference champion Cowboys – also earned the No. 1 seed in the district after defeating Marcus in a one-game playoff to determine seeding – with nine selections on the all-district team, including three superlative winners.
Earning the district’s top honor – most valuable player – was senior pitcher/shortstop and Texas Tech commit TJ Pompey. Pompey kept opponents at bay, recording a dazzling 1.08 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 20 walks while giving up 27 runs (nine earned). Defensively, he committed just seven errors on 98 total chances for a .929 fielding percentage.
3. Schuller breaks state meet record in pole vault
Coppell senior Sky Schuller made history on May 14 in her pursuit of a state title in the pole vault. But so did Tomball Memorial's Molly Haywood.
Schuller matched her personal record in the event by clearing 14 feet on her final attempt at state, breaking the state meet record of 13-9 1/4 set the day prior by Junction's Ella Strickland. Haywood then cleared 14-0 on her last try at the height and then went on to eclipse 14-3 to win the hotly contested 6A girls final.
Schuller finished second at state in the pole vault for the second year in a row, improving on the 13-6 she cleared last year as a sophomore. She added a sixth-place finish in the high jump as well, clearing 5-4.
The Coppell senior broke the AAU Junior Olympic national record in the pole vault in Humble with a then-PR of 13-11.25.
Schuller is a Stanford signee.
2. Cowgirl basketball enjoys dramatic turnaround
It was a historic turnaround for the Coppell girls basketball team.
One year after finishing with a 13-13 record, Coppell won a program-record 37 games, earned at least a share of the district title for the first time since the 2010-11 season, defeated Allen for its first playoff win in 11 years, made an appearance in a regional quarterfinal against eventual Class 6A state runner-up South Grand Prairie and ended Plano East’s 28-game district winning streak.
All of those milestones didn’t go unnoticed.
Other coaches took notice of Coppell’s record-breaking season and awarded the Cowgirls a total of seven selections on the all-district team, including a pair of superlative winners – senior Jules LaMendola was named the MVP of District 6-6A, while Ryan Murphy was named the coach of the year.
This season, Coppell has picked up where it left off at the end of last season. The Cowgirls are 25-1, including a triumph against defending Class 6A state ranking. Last Monday, Coppell was rewarded with its first-ever No. 1 state ranking by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
1. Historic run for Coppell boys cross country
There have been plenty of talented cross country runners to have come through Coppell over the years.
During the 2020 season, Evan Caswell ran to fourth place at the Class 6A state meet, helping to lead the Cowboys to seventh place in the team standings. In 2021, Andrew Mullen finished in seventh place.
Although Mullen ran in the state meet that year for the second straight season, he was the only Coppell runner to compete in the state meet. Cowboys head coach Landon Wren said his team wasn’t disappointed to not get out of the regional meet as a team after finishing in seventh place at the Region I-6A meet.
Coppell more than made up for that disappointing finish, and the Cowboys did so in record-breaking fashion.
Despite battling windy conditions, Coppell overcame a slow start to finish in third place to earn their first-ever team trophy at the 6A state cross country championships in November in Round Rock. Mullen led the charge with a seventh-place finish.
"It means so much,” Wren said. “This is the third trip to state in the last few years and I know a number of years ago they finished seventh and couple of years ago they finished fifth. To finish third and be on the medal stand, it's quite the accomplishment.”
