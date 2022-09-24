Vedant Bhattacharyya

Coppell senior Vedant Bhattacharyya helped to lead the Cowboys to first place at last week’s Lubbock ISD Invitational.

 Photo courtesy of Landon Wren

The Coppell boys cross country team always has a team meeting on the day of a race.

On the morning of Sept. 17, the Cowboys met in the hotel room of senior Vedant Bhattacharyya. They talked strategy, formulating a plan as to how they were going to attack the course located at Mae Simmons Park, site of the Lubbock ISD Invitational.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments