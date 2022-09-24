The Coppell boys cross country team always has a team meeting on the day of a race.
On the morning of Sept. 17, the Cowboys met in the hotel room of senior Vedant Bhattacharyya. They talked strategy, formulating a plan as to how they were going to attack the course located at Mae Simmons Park, site of the Lubbock ISD Invitational.
Bhattacharyya didn’t view the event as a “make-or-break meet.” But knowing they were about to run on the same course at the Region I-6A meet, the Cowboys wanted to re-acquaint themselves with the terrain of the course so they could be well-prepared for a potential return to Lubbock in October.
Moments before the team meeting adjourned, Bhattacharyya left his teammates with a quote to inspire the Cowboys for their upcoming run.
“The more you sweat in practice, the less you bleed in war,” he said.
Bhattacharyya’s words resonated in the minds of Coppell’s runners as they attacked the course.
The Cowboys definitely won the war. Coppell had seven runners place in the top 25 of the 6A boys division, led by senior Andrew Mullen, who won the individual title in a time of 16:06. The Cowboys scored 27 points to capture first place in the team standings.
Junior Henry Henze was second in 16:17.3. Bhattacharyya placed third in a time of 16:27.8. Junior Samarth Dubey also finished in the top 10, earning ninth overall in 16:57.4.
"Last year, we didn't perform our best here,” Bhattacharyya said. “This year, we made some adjustments to our training because that's the regional course, our ticket to state, essentially. Having that in mind really pushed us."
Coppell’s first-place finish comes a year after it placed seventh in the Region I-6A meet. Although Mullen qualified for the state meet as an individual, the Cowboys fell short of qualifying as a team after back-to-back state team appearances in 2019 and 2020.
After the conclusion of the race, Bhattacharyya said that nobody talked much as they left Mae Simmons Park. On the bus ride back to Coppell, the Cowboys began formulating a plan as to what needed to be done to be better prepared for the regional meet.
Running in the Lubbock ISD Invitational was mentioned.
“It was a pretty tough conversation to have, because we thought that we could make it (state meet) but we didn't,” Bhattacharyya said. “That just helped us grow, though."
Bhattacharyya battled his own individual battles last season. He missed most of his junior season with a hamstring injury. Now fully healed, Coppell head coach Landon Wren said Bhattacharyya has come back stronger than ever with one goal in mind: help lead the Cowboys to the state title.
“Vedant is a natural-born leader,” Wren said. “He not only talks the talk but walks the walk. He also teaches the science of running. He’s a great teacher to others on the team. Vedant is truly another coach for the team. He does a great job of encouraging and pushing others to do great things.”
Bhattacharyya learned what it means to be a team leader from his older brother, Rith, who is in his sophomore season with the John’s Hopkins University cross country team. Vedant ran with Rith in his first two years in high school.
Rith taught Vedant that anyone can lead by example. But Vedant learned what creates a great team dynamic is not the running, but the amount of care that you show for your teammates.
"Competing with him was a lot of fun,” Vedant said. “He was definitely a great leader and taught me a lot of qualities about what it takes to be like that. He's somebody that I look up to. It was a lot of fun."
These days, Vedant is viewed as a team leader. He’s leading vocally as well as by example.
This season, he’s consistently been Coppell’s No. 2 runner on race day behind Mullen. It’s a vast improvement over his first two years with the Cowboys. He placed 126th in the 6A state meet as a freshman and 114th as a sophomore.
"It was really competitive,” he said. “I was a freshman and a sophomore. Those were not my best times, but I grew a lot from that. When you're that young, there is an immense amount of competition, which really requires a big amount of physical maturity. It was a lot more nervous back then. It's a lot better now."
Coppell is in a position to contend for a state title. The Cowboys are ranked No. 2 in the latest Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas Class 6A state poll, trailing only Southlake Carroll.
Bhattacharyya believes Coppell is ranked that high because of all of the hard work that everyone on the team has put in. He praised Dubey, Henze, Mullen, seniors Kavin Chengavarayan and Samuel Martinson, and junior Dominic Piccolo for how well they have bought into the team dynamic.
"It's been big, but people won't have seen it coming,” Bhattacharyya said. “And it's really difficult to see it coming. But these guys have been working. It's not just work ethic. They have an actual love for this sport, which is really important and a reason why they have improved so much lately because not only just forced to do it, but because they want to do it. Anytime if I need to go for a run, they're down. They love this sport."
