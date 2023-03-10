The Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) is a staple in the Coppell community for all things environmental education.
Staff at the center partner with community organizations such as Coppell ISD, Keep Coppell Beautiful, and Friends of the Coppell Nature Park to provide quality environmental education programs to the local community. The BEC has big plans coming up for the future of the center.
“Currently the Biodiversity Education Center team is curating curriculum for education programs that will graduate into each other,” said Calie Willis, Recreation Manager for the Biodiversity Education Center and Senior and Community Center. “The big, audacious goal is that a toddler will start education programs at the BEC and as they get older, continue to progress through age-specific programs until middle school.”
By the time a toddler goes through the program and becomes 11 to 12 years old, they will become a certified Junior Master Naturalist. As the toddler graduates into the next level of classes, their lessons will build upon what they’ve already learned.
The education programs will consist of topics in herpetology, ornithology, and entomology, and will be tailored for age appropriate lessons. Each of the education programs at the BEC are aligned with the TEKS education standards and the team at the BEC is working to connect the homeschool community in Coppell to these educational programs as an additional resource for those families.
This spring, the community can look forward to programs about seeing the world from an ant’s point of view, learning how to use charcoal to draw nature, understanding gardening and pollination, and much more.
“These programs are in addition to the weekly programs like toddler story time, monthly guided hikes, and EcoExplorer visitor hours,” Willis said. “Spring Break week will be a great week to get plugged into the Biodiversity Education Center, with a different activity each day. The Biodiversity Education Center is partnering with Keep Coppell Beautiful to host adult education classes at the Senior & Community Center and Cozby Library this spring.”
Full details about all of the spring programs can be found in the Community Experiences activity guide.
For community members looking to get involved with the BEC, the best way to be involved with the facility is to visit, Willis said. Every other week, there is a new theme where the community can interact with models, hands-on activities, and other exploration tools. For adults looking to get involved, the best way is to become a volunteer member of the Friends of Coppell Nature Park, which helps with maintenance, creates programs for the community, and more.
Beyond getting involved and spring programs, the BEC also offers EcoExplorer Activity Kits and Nature Adventure Packs. The activity kits provide hands-on activities, including instruction and materials for the community to complete at home or out in Coppell Nature Park.
“These are a great option for kids that want to explore the world around them, but don’t enjoy being in a group setting,” Willis said. “Nature Explorer Packs are backpacks filled with information and tools to complete a self-guided discovery experience out on the trails of Coppell Nature Park. Both of these options are available during EcoExplorer visitor hours. Additionally, we offer Scout Badge in a Box programs that Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops can purchase to help fulfill badge requirements.”
When it comes to partnering with local organizations, the BEC works closely with Coppell ISD through the field trip program and offers robust field trip options for kindergarten through high school. This program services more than 1,000 students from Coppell and other local ISDs each year.
The BEC also partners with Keep Coppell Beautiful where the facility is able to provide educational programs that in turn help residents maintain natural areas and eliminate litter and other waste. The Friends of Coppell Nature Park also provides trial enhancements and maintenance, classes, and educational opportunities.
The BEC is also connected in various capacities with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, mainly through the Certified Master Naturalist program, Willis said.
In addition to educational offerings, the BEC has welcomed a box turtle named Tilly whose name was chosen through a community naming contest. Visitors can stop in and see Tilly when the facility is open. She loves eating mealworms and blueberries and enjoys rearranging her terrarium on a daily basis, Willis said.
“The Biodiversity Education Center provides programs for every age from toddlers to active adults,” she said. “Each program has a specified age group and is tailored to meet the needs of that age group. The Nature Explorer playground behind the facility provides a dinosaur dig, labyrinth, balance structures, and other play opportunities that are different from traditional playgrounds. The facility is situated in Coppell Nature Park, which is a 66 acre area of natural spaces. Users can enjoy trails for hiking and jogging, picnic areas, streams, and even a bird observation space.”
To learn more about the Biodiversity Education Center, visit https://www.coppelltx.gov/401/Biodiversity-Education-Center.
