Coppell has introduced a virtual avenue for certain building inspections.
The announcement comes as the city’s 265 Parkway Blvd building, which houses the Building Inspections Division, is only open to the public by appointment and on an as-needed basis through Sept. 8.
As of July 6, residential inspections for water heaters, hvac replacement, roofing, windows and interior plumbing and electrical repairs for occupied residences must undergo remote video inspections.
Coppell Chief Building Official Suzanne Arnold said a benefit of the virtual inspections was reducing exposure between people. She said they plan on continuing to offer the program beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. One drawback is that some contractors are resistant to the virtual option, she said.
She said the video option had been offered for certain inspections for a few months, but they have since moved to pushing the virtual option as the preferred method.
“In large part it’s because of COVID and because of just the degree of exposure of having someone in your house and being in multiple houses,” she said.
Other inspections will still be done in person. City documentation also states that the city will still accept, review and issue all classifications of building permits.
“Any owner, contractor, or other party who comes into contact with a City of Coppell Building, Code Compliance, or Environmental Health Inspector must wear a mask or face covering,” the webpage states.
The city’s Remote Video Inspection Program serves to give an alternative platform for minor and critical residential field inspections, according to a city document.
“The program allows a contractor to use a smart device with a video streaming app that includes video and audio capabilities to follow the inspector’s instructions in real time,” the document states.
Arnold said the videos are set at a precise appointment time, unlike in-person inspections. She said the virtual inspections have gone well so far.
“We can usually get through it pretty seamlessly,” she said.
The on-site contractors can use apps like Facetime or Zoom, and inspections must all be live. Contractors should have a flashlight and may need other tools like a tape measure or ladder.
The city has encouraged residents to use other virtual or remote platforms for its services. According to the city webpage, the Coppell Municipal Court is only holding virtual court.
“The City of Coppell is committed to providing continuity of government services for residents while helping ensure citizens and City of Coppell employees stay safe,” the city webpage states. “The City of Coppell will continue to meet resident needs throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.