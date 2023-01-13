When it comes to goalkeeping, junior Jacob Campbell has been a rock in net for the Coppell boys soccer team.
Campbell was an honorable mention all-district performer as a freshman, which included back-stopping Coppell to a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Marcus on Feb. 2, 2021. Perhaps the biggest sign of Campbell’s maturity came when he stopped a penalty shot by the Marauders during that same game.
After Campbell helped Coppell clinch a 23rd consecutive playoff berth that year, he played behind Arath Valdez his sophomore season. This season, Campbell is back in the same role that he was two years ago as the top goalkeeper for Coppell.
Campbell has certainly earned every right to be patrolling the goal line, and he has backed it up with some stellar play. In the Cowboys’ first game of the season against San Antonio Harlan, he saved four of five shots in the shootout as Coppell topped the Hawks, 0-0 (3-1), in penalty kicks, to advance to the second round of the North Texas Elite Showcase.
Coppell has been rolling along with Campbell in net. The Cowboys finished 2-0-1 in the North Texas Elite Showcase and didn’t allow a goal in regulation.
Coppell seeks a 25th consecutive playoff appearance. The Cowboys are under the direction of first-year Coppell head coach Stephen Morris, who spent the previous three seasons serving as an assistant coach for previous Cowboys head coach James Balcom, who resigned his post last year.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Campbell chats about his experience competing for Coppell, people that have helped him to become the player that he is today and his thoughts on this season’s team.
SLM: What was the experience like for you competing on varsity as a freshman?
JC: It gave me a wake-up call. A three- or four-year difference between some of the players is a huge jump. It gave me mental experience because a lot of the game as a keeper is to be mentally prepared and move forward from mistakes and be ready.
It was a big thing for me to be on varsity as a freshman. It was a big honor, but it was very stressful. Like I said, there were a lot of older guys that were counting on me. With me being young, I had to earn their respect throughout the year.
SLM: How old were you when you first played goalkeeper?
JC: Probably 11 or 12. When you’re that young, it’s a more fun type of thing. I was in net half of the time and I played striker for the other half.
SLM: Who are people that have helped you over the years to become the goalkeeper that you are today?
JC: My coaches, of course. My dad has always been a big supporter and given me chances to go to keeper camps and allowed me to gain experience and the skills.
SLM: You mentioned goalkeeper camps. What are some of the camps that you’ve been to?
JC: The big one is the SMU camp. I learned a lot from that one. But I’ve also done some smaller ones with the Texans, which is my club team, or other smaller colleges around here.
SLM: You mentioned that you served as the backup goalkeeper to Arath Valdez last season for Coppell. What advice did he give to you that has helped to better your game?
JC: There were a lot of small things, like my form or being able to come out or not. He was very good at one-on-ones. So being able to watch him, even if it wasn’t talking with him a whole lot, he helped to give me some tips to elevate my game.
SLM: You made four saves in the shootout in a season-opening win against San Antonio Harlan to begin the season. What was clicking for you?
JC: The whole thing with shootouts is that it’s a mental game. I’m guessing on each and every one of them. But watching others keeper and watching the Harlan strikers throughout the game helped to give me an edge on them. Throughout it, it’s a lot of adrenaline as a keeper. I’m not supposed to save them, but I’m going out and having a lot of fun.
SLM: What did you like about this season’s team for Coppell?
JC: We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of players that we can sub in and keep up the intensity and we have a lot of players that are good with their feet. Our defense talks very well and moves well with their feet, which allows us to communicate.
