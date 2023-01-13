Jacob Campbell Coppell

Coppell junior goalkeeper Jacob Campbell, left, celebrates with senior Ari Robicheaux after the Cowboys’ shootout win over San Antonio Harlan last Thursday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When it comes to goalkeeping, junior Jacob Campbell has been a rock in net for the Coppell boys soccer team.

Campbell was an honorable mention all-district performer as a freshman, which included back-stopping Coppell to a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Marcus on Feb. 2, 2021. Perhaps the biggest sign of Campbell’s maturity came when he stopped a penalty shot by the Marauders during that same game.

