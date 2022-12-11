Coppell senior Scout Carrell and sophomore Piper Carrell are relatively new to wrestling.
Scout first took up wrestling halfway into her eighth-grade year, while Piper signed up two years ago when Coppell ISD first offered wrestling as a sport to each of its two middle schools.
Scout said that she never watched wrestling or mixed-martial arts growing up, nonetheless knew that it is a sport that was being offered in high school. She and Piper both played basketball and softball. Scout was on a select-club softball team for about 10 years. But in the eighth grade, her basketball coach got her in contact with coaches for the Coppell High School wrestling team.
It didn’t take long for Scout to fall in love with wrestling, and the same for Piper. Although it was a learning curve at first, they have become sponges when it comes to soaking up all of the terminology.
All of their hard work has paid off. In 2021, Scout won her first match in the Class 6A state tournament. Earlier this year, she earned her first trip to the medal stand in Cypress after she finished in fifth place at 119 pounds. Piper became the first wrestler from Coppell’s middle-school program to go on to become a state qualifier in high school.
Scout and Piper are off to a great start this season, with each wrestler going undefeated in the Coppell Round-Up on Nov. 18. Piper needed eight seconds to pin her first opponent.
The addition of wrestling as a sport to Coppell’s middle schools has helped to build the high-school program. Last season, the Cowgirls have 15 wrestlers on their roster. This season, the turnout has doubled to about 30 wrestlers. Coppell hired an assistant coach to handle that big increase.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, the Carrell siblings chat about what they thought about wrestling then they first gave it a try, learning from former coach turned youth pastor Mark McPherson and the experience of competing in the state tournament.
SLM: What did you think about wrestling when you first gave it a try?
SC: I really enjoyed it. I've always enjoyed it. I remember my first time when I was on the mat, I just had a lot of fun. Basketball wasn't my main thing. I actually played softball for about 10 years before I did wrestling. There was something different about wrestling. You're just always going. Other sports are kind of repetitive to me. You don't get that feeling with repetitiveness.
PC: It let me feel freer. On the court, you can only do so much. But with being a wrestler, there is so much you can do and try a lot of different things.
SLM: Ever since Coppell ISD has added wrestling as a sport for each of its two middle schools two years ago, which has helped to increase the turnout for the high school team. What is it about the coaching staff and the program that has allowed for more interest in wrestling?
SC: It's a wrestling team, but it's not like you're on a field together and calling out plays. You're on your own when you're on the mat, but when you're off the mat, the whole team is like a family. It's still a team, but I hang out with them. With the growth that we've seen over the last two years, I think that we can do a lot.
SLM: What did you think about wrestling when you first gave it a try?
PC: I was really confused. I was trying not to slack behind. Seeing those people watch her wrestle, they weren't ready. They just didn't want to be there. I didn't want to be one of those kids. I wanted to be one that tried. I tried to learn my best and prove myself out there.
SLM: One person that you mentioned that was a big mentor was former coach Mark McPherson. What he has meant to you in helping to develop your skill set?
SC: He had this way of coaching to where everyone got it, and he's just a super-nice guy. He's always high-energy, always going.
PC: He really helped to make it stick. He took it slow for the new kids.
SLM: Scout earned her first state medal earlier this year after she placed fifth at 119 pounds in the Class 6A state tournament. What did that mean to you?
SC: For me, that means a lot because my hard work is paying off. If I can place fifth last year, I go in and do a lot better and hopefully become a state champion.
PC: That really motivates me because I really want to get at least sixth. It was kind of shocking whenever we got down there. I would kind of circle around and there were just thousands upon thousands of people watching from their chairs. The atmosphere down there is amazing.
