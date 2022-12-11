Scout Piper Carrell

Coppell senior Scout Carrell, left, and sophomore Piper Carrell were both state qualifiers last season. Scout placed fifth at 119 pounds in the Class 6A state tournament.

 Submitted photo

Coppell senior Scout Carrell and sophomore Piper Carrell are relatively new to wrestling.

Scout first took up wrestling halfway into her eighth-grade year, while Piper signed up two years ago when Coppell ISD first offered wrestling as a sport to each of its two middle schools.

