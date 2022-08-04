court justice sentencing
File photo

A Carrollton man who authorities say stole firearms while burgling a Coppell storage facility has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice's Northern District of Texas announced on Thursday. 

The suspect, 22-year-old Eden Navarrete-Ochoa of Carrollton, was indicted on one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a charge of which he pleaded guilty to in March. The August 2021 indictment said that Navarrete-Ochoa possessed and transported a Colt .45 pistol, a Winchester 1300 pump-action shotgun, a MAK-90 sportster semi-automatic rifle, a MAADI AKM automatic rifle and a .22 magnum revolver. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

