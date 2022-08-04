A Carrollton man who authorities say stole firearms while burgling a Coppell storage facility has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice's Northern District of Texas announced on Thursday.
The suspect, 22-year-old Eden Navarrete-Ochoa of Carrollton, was indicted on one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a charge of which he pleaded guilty to in March. The August 2021 indictment said that Navarrete-Ochoa possessed and transported a Colt .45 pistol, a Winchester 1300 pump-action shotgun, a MAK-90 sportster semi-automatic rifle, a MAADI AKM automatic rifle and a .22 magnum revolver.
Per plea documents, Navarrete-Ochoa contended that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the firearms were stolen upon possessing them.
Authorities say the guns were found on his person during a traffic stop conducted shortly after the alleged burglary. Navarrete-Ochoa was reportedly in the vehicle with 23-year-old Carrollton man Daniel Tavira-Alcocer, who authorities say acted as Navarrete-Ochoa's co-conspirator.
Tavira-Alcocer, who was named in the same indictment as Navarrete-Ochoa, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and will face a jury trial on Aug. 22.
Tavira-Alcocer's attorney of record, Vickers Lee Cunningham, could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Northern District of Texas could also not be immediately reached when contacted with an inquiry on why the alleged burglary was not included in the indictment.
DISCLAIMER: While Navarrete-Ochoa has pleaded guilty, Tavira-Alcocer has pleaded not guilty. All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
