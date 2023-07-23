The oldest Boy Scouts of America troop in Coppell will soon celebrate 50 years, looking back on the past and celebrating their impact during an event with alumni and volunteers planned for Aug. 6.

Troop 842 has more than 80 scouts involved and continually gives back to the community through troop service projects and individual Eagle Scout projects, said Anne White, Committee Chair for Troop 842.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

