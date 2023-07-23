The oldest Boy Scouts of America troop in Coppell will soon celebrate 50 years, looking back on the past and celebrating their impact during an event with alumni and volunteers planned for Aug. 6.
Troop 842 has more than 80 scouts involved and continually gives back to the community through troop service projects and individual Eagle Scout projects, said Anne White, Committee Chair for Troop 842.
“Our Eagle projects have benefitted local schools, churches, the city of Coppell, the YMCA, Metrocrest, Coppell Historical Society, and countless other community organizations,” she said.
Members of White’s family have been Coppell residents for over 13 years. Her husband, Bradley, is an Eagle Scout and current Assistant Scoutmaster, and her 17-year-old son, Griffin, is a senior at Coppell High School and a Life Scout with his Eagle Scout rank almost complete. The entire family has been heavily involved in scouting and with Troop 842 for years, she said.
Griffin joined Troop 842 in 2017 when he crossed over from the local Cub Scout pack.
“He felt a deep connection with the troop who meets at the First United Methodist Church every Tuesday at 7 p.m.,” White said. “The troop displayed a sense of cohesive adventure with their untethered participation in out-of-state summer camps while also staying active in annual national high adventure camps of hiking, canoeing and scuba diving.”
As Committee Chair, White ensures the highest quality of leadership, program development, and maximum Scout participation within the troop. This includes managing all of the Scout-facing activities, which involves recruitment, annual planning, youth and adult training, financial oversight, advancement coordination and more.
On Aug. 6, leaders, alumni, and volunteers are invited to help Troop 842 celebrate 50 years in Coppell. The event will include remembering the past with special speakers, looking back on the troop’s impact, as well as playing games and Scout members participating in skits.
Confirmed speakers for the event include Coppell Mayor Wes Mays, Conall Busby, a current parent of two scouts and an Eagle Scout from Troop 842 in 2001, and Troop 842 former Scoutmaster Dean Franks.
“We are blessed to have a wonderful group of enthusiastic adult volunteers,” White said. “Our troop likes to have fun, learn new life skills and camp while properly adhering to BSA guidelines and regulations. You will not find a more culturally/ethnically diverse organization anywhere that is as successful as Troop 842. It is also rewarding to watch young men transform from shy 5th graders to leaders within their troop and their community.”
More than 100 guests are expected to be in attendance on Aug. 6 thus far, which includes current scouts, their families, scouting alumni, past parent volunteers, and BSA District Representatives. White said that all friends of Troop 842, past and present, are invited to join.
The 50-year celebration will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 in Smartt Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Coppell located at 420 S. Heartz Rd. Coppell, TX 75019.
“I have a sense of pride to manage such an active group of scouts and scouters alongside our current Scoutmaster, Dave Crawford,” White said. “There is a feeling of camaraderie and fellowship among our troop that honors tradition while exploring new boundaries. We're also fortunate to have a core group of adults who have served 10 years or more who maintain the heritage and spirit of Troop 842.”
