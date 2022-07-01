Coppell’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved changes to the city’s last large residential development on Monday.
The subject of the most significant points of discussion was a home situated in the cul-de-sac on Windmill Drive.
The first topic that was approved was proposing restrooms in the cabana area of the pool. While the city typically does not allow restrooms in accessory buildings throughout the city, an exception was made for the pool’s cabana area. The commissioners also voted that the house must have a pool if its cabanas have a restroom.
The home will also have a detached, smaller dwelling unit for another residence. Additionally, there will be a barn, an aviary and a windmill. While the original proposition was to utilize the windmill to power the house, commissioners said it must remain decorative.
Additional approved changes include lowering the number of lots in the development from 74 to 63 lots and allowing space for nine common areas. Early build permits for up to 10 homes were also granted after infrastructure was installed and before landscaping was completed. No certificates of occupancy will be issued until after the landscaping is completed.
Because a bald eagle currently nests in one of the neighborhood’s trees, development must be delayed within a 300-foot radius until after the chicks have hatched and grown into fledglings.
Residential units have also been lowered from 3,000 square-feet to 2,700 square-feet.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
