Craig Storey lives in Coppell and works for Vari as the company’s chief financial officer. Beyond revolutionizing workspaces, Storey is involved with the community in more ways than one through working with programs and organizations to better the lives of others.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
I am the chief financial officer at Vari, a Coppell-based workspace innovation company. I am also privileged to live in Coppell with my wife Erin and our two daughters, both of whom attend North Middle School.
What is your favorite part about working for Vari?
More than ever, people are talking about how and where we work. I love being able to grow with and learn from an incredible team committed to revolutionizing how workspaces are defined, designed and delivered.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
Running along the trails in Coppell’s beautiful park system and having a margarita at Anamia’s (usually not at the same time).
How did you know finance was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
My father is a CPA and was a CFO for most of his career, so it could be genetic. I have always been drawn to opportunities where I can help fast-growing businesses find ways to secure, preserve and deploy capital in a way that sets them up for long-term success. Being in a finance role gives me an opportunity to partner across the organization and help find solutions that contribute to the strategic goals of the teams that ultimately determine the success of the company.
Can you talk a little bit about your involvement with StandUpKids?
I proudly serve on the Board of StandUpKids, a non-profit founded by New York Times best-selling authors Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett. Our mission is to combat the American epidemic of sedentary lifestyles and inactivity by providing standing desks to public schools across the U.S. and promoting programs that encourage children to move more and sit less. Vari’s Community Giving Program has partnered with StandUpKids to provide standing desks in underserved public schools, and the results have been fantastic. Listening to educators talk about how standing desks have improved overall classroom focus and engagement has been very rewarding!
What are you passionate about?
I love any opportunity I get to work with inmates at Estes Prison on behalf of the Prison Entrepreneurship Program. The PEP is an amazing faith-based organization that has successfully provided inmates with the skills and resources they need to pursue healthy, fulfilling and productive lives post-incarceration.
Who or what inspires you?
Vari’s Co-Founder and CEO, Jason McCann, is an incredible daily source of inspiration. I have been fortunate to work with some amazing leaders during my career, but Jason’s drive, strategic leadership, resilience and investment in the success of Vari’s employees and customers are unparalleled.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love watching my oldest daughter, Parker, play volleyball, and my youngest daughter, Laurel, play soccer. Hopefully someday soon they’ll be playing for the Coppell Cowboys!
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I’ve never concerned myself with legacy, but I do hope that I am making a positive daily contribution to my family, my friends, my co-workers and the people in our community.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
My wife Erin and I feel so blessed to work and live in the city of Coppell. The pro-resident, pro-business Coppell city government, the approachable and reactive first responders, the incredible and committed teachers and school administrators, the fantastic system of parks and trails and the friendly residents make Coppell a truly unique and special place.
