There’s plenty to do in Coppell this week for all ages, such as competing in the library’s bookmark contest, or listening to the children’s chorus. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of May 14.
May Paint & Sip: Flowering Magnolia
On May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center Reception Hall, have a night out with friends right now at Paint & Sip. The activity is a fun way to create memories and masterpieces. Bring your friends or significant other to wine up and then wind down during one of the two-hour painting classes. Tickets are required, which can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, Kirkland House is the family home of John M. And Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours of the home will be offered May 17 through May 20, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bookmark Contest
Starting May 20, pick up a form at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to create an original bookmark design and return it to the library by June 30. The winning bookmarks will be printed and distributed at the library. This contest is for ages five to 18.
Coppell Children’s Chorus Presents: ‘Encore!’
Join the Children’s Chorus as they celebrate their year with the annual “Encore!” on May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Coppell Arts Center. The show will feature favorite songs from throughout the year. This concert is free and the final show of the year.
Defenders of Freedom - 18th Annual Golf Outing
Defenders of Freedom has been serving post 9/11 Veterans since 2004. Partnering with Resiliency Brain Health in Coppell, the comprehensive program is changing the lives of veterans. Join them for their biggest event of the year, a two-course event with sponsors, donors, and veterans. They provide a unique opportunity for the veterans they serve to share their story with those who have funded or will fund future treatments for TBI while enjoying a great day of golf. The event takes place on May 22 at 11 a.m. at The Clubs at the Tribute in The Colony. For more information about the event, visit defendersoffreedom.us.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
