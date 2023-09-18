Jeremy Jordan is an assistant principal at Coppell High School where he said watching students grow through high school and beyond is a rewarding aspect. Beyond being assistant principal, Jordan said that he plans to attend athletic events, fine arts performances, and overall, witnessing students’ academic success. In his free time, Jordan enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, traveling and more.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and graduated from Texas Tech University. I have been an educator for 19 years, serving as both a science teacher and administrator. I am married to my amazing wife and have three children.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Interacting with students and learning about their interests is my favorite part of education. Watching them grow through high school and beyond is truly rewarding.
What are you most looking forward to this school year?
I am excited to join the team of educators at CHS and work together towards a successful year for our students. I am also looking forward to attending the athletic events, the fine arts performances and witnessing our students' academic success.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with my family and also enjoy hiking, jogging and playing disc golf. I am also passionate about traveling and am always planning the next adventure.
Who or what inspires you?
Observing teachers and staff as they work wonders for our students. It truly is inspirational to see what students are able to achieve with the support and guidance they receive at CHS.
