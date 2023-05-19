Coppell High School senior Jeffrey Wang received the top honor in the 100th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, as one of only 16 students in the nation selected to receive the Gold Medal Portfolio Award.
Wang will be awarded a $12,500 scholarship for his portfolio, “Chasing the Red,” where he explores his personal development amid societal and cultural pressures as a Chinese American student through a series of self portraits.
“To me, being a Gold Medal Portfolio recipient is a more remarkable testament to the dedication I put towards making and pursuing art than the scholarship prize I received,” Wang said. “It’s a blessing to finally reap the rewards of consistent practice and experimentation throughout my 13-year creative journey.”
In his artistic journey, Wang has mostly focused on using acrylics to create self-portraits, which is evident from his portfolio. Upon graduating, he will be attending Carnegie Mellon University with plans to study computer science and studio art.
“At CMU, I plan to explore the intersectionality of technology, physics, and animation while fostering my passion for community service,” he said. “Through their Borderlines Initiatives program and Computational Creativity Lab, I plan to use art and technology as a medium to help enact positive change in the Pittsburgh community. I also plan to involve myself in the booming Pittsburgh art scene, setting up my art installations and exhibits around the city with the hopes of becoming a commercial artist.”
Beyond these aspirations, Wang said he also hopes to make long-lasting connections with fellow artists and eventually become a computer graphics imaging artist for Pixar. As a CGI artist, his goal is to create a series that inspires the next generation to “imagine the unimaginable.”
Ever since childhood, Wang said that he has loved watching cartoons and his favorite morning routine was waking up early on Saturdays, just in time for the new episode of his favorite Japanese animation, “Naruto.”
His love for these animations sparked his passion for art as he began taking classes to draw his favorite characters. Wang’s desire to animate original scenes on the big screen came soon after.
“In 6th grade I made the jump from drawing characters to drawing humans, and my relationship with art took a turn,” Wang said. “My teacher, Mrs. Richards, implemented a strict schedule to complete work, something I had never experienced, and through her class, I learned how to use acrylic paint which, to this day, is my favorite medium. Most importantly, Mrs. Richards expanded my horizon on what art could be outside of just copying off of others and helped me discover my creative journey to make art my own.”
When it comes to his portfolio, “Chasing the Red,” Wang said it explores his ongoing story, grappling with his Chinese American identity and post-COVID social isolation.
Coming out of the pandemic, Wang said he was met with a more digital-reliant future, with online apps and resourcing being the go-to instead of physical lectures and practical experiments in class. Whether it was learning in school or shopping outside, Wang said that there was a noticeable difference between the number of human interactions before and after COVID-19.
As a Chinese American, he said his story has been one of cultural schism and social isolation represented by red.
“Within red, there is a dichotomy between my American nationality and my Chinese heritage,” Wang said. “The red stripes of the American flag remind me of the freedoms I enjoy and the barrier between my extended family in China and me. Red is a prominent color of my Chinese heritage, symbolizing love, joy, happiness, and the Lunar New Year. It is also the color associated with the red scare of Chinese Communism separating America. The initial symbolism of the vibrant red shirt in “Chasing the Red” materializes the internal conflict between the different shades of red, like the stigma of being caught red-handed. My initial pieces highlight the pressure of expectations and isolation through the use of a darker background.”
As his portfolio developed, Wang began searching for ways to find acceptance of himself and others and found the solution within introspection with art, a medium for self-reflection, his bridge between cultures, and a ticket out of social isolation.
“Identity is deeply-rooted within the confines of society, being an immutable facet of human existence,” he said. “It's a timeless conundrum that empires of the past, nations of the present, and future generations will continue discussing as part of humanity's story.”
To learn more about Jeffrey Wang and his art, readers can follow him on Instagram at @jeffrey_wang_art.
