Coppell High School senior Jeffrey Wang received the top honor in the 100th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, as one of only 16 students in the nation selected to receive the Gold Medal Portfolio Award.

Wang will be awarded a $12,500 scholarship for his portfolio, “Chasing the Red,” where he explores his personal development amid societal and cultural pressures as a Chinese American student through a series of self portraits.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments