The Coppell ISD Board held its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14 and addressed transportation updates in the district to combat driver shortages.
Kacy Davis, the general manager in Coppell for Durham School Services, and Richard Lindell, the regional manager for Durham School Services, gave a presentation on transportation in the district and answered questions from the board.
CISD transports 6,171 students daily with 41 routes and are currently addressing bus driver shortages. In an effort to address the driver shortage, the district has been going through recruiting efforts.
Since Oct. 1, CISD has emailed 200 bus driver leads from multiple sources. If there is no response in two days, they call the candidate. Of these 200 leads, only 15 have turned into applications. Of these 15 applications, the district has had 10 candidates clear the background check and of these 10 cleared, only two so far have made it to training.
The district is also providing Z Pass Badges for all students to help Durham School Services and CISD learn more about bus operations.
Badge distribution for all participating campuses will take place Nov. 28 when the district returns from Thanksgiving break. Only a few campuses remain to assign badges to students. Once distributed, Z Pass Badges will provide information for the district including consistent loading and drop-off times per shuttle daily.
The board is hoping to see data addressing parent and student complaints from previous years go down once the Z Pass Badges are implemented.
Durham Shuttle Services and CISD are also working on route timeliness, which includes adjustment to reduce route times, splitting or doubling routes to cover all ridership, realign or adjust special programs during mid-day, adding more routes and buses, and adjusting bell times.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
